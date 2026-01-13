Cebu investment summit: Capitol courts investors, vows transparency

Global strategist Dr. Brian To speaking before potential investors during the 1st day of the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS). | Photo courtesy of Cebu Provincial Government

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government is courting local and foreign investors by presenting the province as a more stable and competitive investment destination, anchored on governance reforms, workforce depth, infrastructure readiness, fiscal incentives, and lessons drawn from global economic and geopolitical shifts.

The Capitol on Monday, January 12, opened the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS), a three-day business conference that brings together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders to accelerate economic activity in the island province.

During the summit’s opening day, officials outlined Cebu’s current economic landscape and detailed why the province is positioning itself as a viable alternative investment hub amid challenges, both locally and internationally.

READ: CIIS 2026 to position Cebu as a major economic hub in Asia-Pacific

Some of the speakers on Monday’s event included global strategist Dr. Brian To, Cebu Provincial Investments and Promotions Officer Paulo Uy, lawyer Nathaniel Oducado of 1-Tahanan partylist, and Ruben Licera, Provincial Head for Special Projects and Priority Initiatives.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco were also in attendance.

Cebu is deliberately working to rebuild investor confidence after years marked by “missed opportunities and uneven engagement,” said Baricuatro in her opening speech.

She described the summit as part of a broader effort to present a “clear, unified economic conversation” for the province.

“We are not asking for blind faith. We are offering visible commitment: clearer rules, predictable processes, and a government that can manage crises while sustaining reforms,” Baricuatro said.

Likewise, the provincial government aims to act as a partner rather than an obstacle to business, emphasizing consistent engagement and streamlined processes, she added.

Governance, workforce, infrastructure

Among the key strategies presented was a renewed focus on governance integrity, including transparency and openness to reduce corruption risks.

Corruption, whether real or perceived, directly undermines competitiveness by increasing costs and uncertainty for investors, said global strategist Dr. Brian To, who is also the husband of the governor.

“Corruption distorts markets and discourages long-term capital,” To said.

Governance integrity now weighs as heavily as labor costs and tax incentives in investment decisions, he added.

Infrastructure was likewise framed as Cebu’s “engine” for growth, with its stable utilities, expanding medical facilities, and port logistics that contribute over P2 billion annually to the local economy.

Backing the Capitol’s position, lawyer Nathaniel Oducado of the 1-Tahanan Party-list cited the expansion of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, now capable of handling 12.5 million passengers annually, as well as the province’s growing port capacity, as indicators of Cebu’s readiness to support large-scale investments.

Cebu is also repositioning its workforce beyond traditional call center services toward higher-value industries such as creative sectors and “clinical excellence.”

The province produces more than 12,000 medical professionals annually, offering licensed and globally competitive talent at a lower cost.

“Why Cebu? Because the labor depth is here, governance integrity is improving, and infrastructure is being positioned to support scale,” Oducado said, as he invited foreign investors to consider the province.

Costs, risks, resilience

On the other hand, Cebu’s investment strategy also openly acknowledges risks, including high power costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent road infrastructure issues.

“Power costs and road congestion are real constraints,” said Ruben Licera, Provincial Head for Special Projects and Priority Initiatives.

READ: Marcos says PH aiming to be leading global investment hub

In turn, the Capitol official advised investors ‘to hedge risks’ through flexible logistics planning and cost management strategies.

Officials also cited the province’s “Fiscal Shield” under the Create More Act, which allows full additional deductions on power expenses, lowering industrial electricity costs to levels competitive with Vietnam and Thailand.

Additionally, Baricuatro said recent disaster responses, paired with reforms encouraging investments in zones with independent water and power systems, demonstrate Cebu’s ability to “govern through complexity.”

“Investing in Cebu is not just a business decision,” she said. “It is a vote of confidence in a province that has learned from its past and is choosing to rise through preparation, reform, and trust.” ready to honor that trust.”

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