Four immigrants die in US ICE custody in first 10 days of 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

INDIO, California – A 68-year-old undocumented immigrant from Honduras became the fourth detainee to have died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody over the first 10 days of 2026.

Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz died of heart-related issues at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, the agency said Monday.

On Jan. 4, Yanez-Cruz, who was held at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, was transferred to the facility’s medical unit to be evaluated for chest pain.

He was later taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and then to the Indio facility via helicopter for a higher level of care, authorities said.

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