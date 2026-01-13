Feast on authentic Cebuano flavors at Quest Hotel Cebu’s Puso in time for Sinulog

As the beat of the drums grows louder and the streets of Cebu begin to fill with vibrant colors, the excitement for Sinulog is undeniable. Just in time for the grand celebration, Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu invites locals and tourists alike to dive deep into the province’s culinary heritage with the launch of “Puso Larangan.”

Starting today, January 10, 2026, this special lunch buffet is available every Saturday and Sunday, at just PHP 1,400 per person.

This new dining experience is a true celebration of Cebuano flavors, perfectly timed to welcome spectators looking forward to the festivities. There is no better way to immerse yourself in the local culture than by tasting the dishes that define it.

At Puso, the table is set with a rich selection of local favorites that promise to comfort the soul and satisfy the biggest appetites.

Guests can look forward to a diverse spread that highlights the best of the region. The menu features unique twists on classics, such as the savory Salmon and Ubod Linarang, alongside the tender, melt-in-your-mouth goodness of Beef Humba. For those who crave a bit of heat this Sinulog season, the Halang-Halang offers the perfect spicy kick, while the rich, collagen-filled Balbacua provides a hearty embrace.

Of course, no Cebuano feast is complete without the star of the show: the famous Quest Lechon, with its crackling skin and juicy meat. Fresh Kinilaw adds a zesty balance to the meal, ensuring every palate finds something to love.

Starting today, January 10, 2026, this special lunch buffet is available every Saturday and Sunday. It’s the perfect weekend treat for families and groups of friends gathering for the season. At just PHP 1,400 per person, it offers exceptional value for a premium cultural dining experience.

Quest Hotel has also rolled out generous promotions to make the feast even sweeter. Senior citizens can enjoy a massive 50% discount, making it an ideal spot for family reunions. Additionally, birthday celebrants can take advantage of a 4+1 promo, where the celebrant eats for free when accompanied by four paying guests.

Join the celebration at Quest Hotel and indulge in an authentic Cebuano dining experience that captures the true spirit of Sinulog and beyond.