PNP: 109 cops pass 2025 Bar exams

THE ROSTER GROWS A program held on the Supreme Court grounds kicks off the announcement of the 2025 bar exam results on Wednesday. | NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — A hundred and nine police officers passed the 2025 Bar examinations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

In a statement, Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. congratulated the new attorneys in the police force.

“That our police officers were able to do this while serving the public makes their achievement even more meaningful,” Nartatez said.

“You now bring deeper legal expertise to the PNP. This will help us serve with greater integrity and credibility,” he addressed the police officers who passed the Bar exam.

Five thousand five hundred and ninety-four out of 11,420 examinees across the country passed the 2025 Bar exam, a 48.98-percent passing rate, the Supreme Court announced last Thursday.

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