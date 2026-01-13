Get Loud with Alamat: Live at The Bloc!

Experience a powerful and unforgettable Sinulog celebration at Ayala Malls Central Bloc as Alamat hits the stage on January 18, Saturday, at 4PM at the Corte Garden.

Alamat will be sharing the spotlight with Niq Ramsis, The Tomasses, and Martin Taneo, who will rock the stage and bring the Sinulog vibes to The Bloc.

Get ready to feel the energy as the group performs their signature hit songs and dynamic performances that seamlessly blend modern sound with that rich cultural vibe that we all love at the stage of Ayala Central Bloc.

To add to the hype on stage, Alamat will be sharing the spotlight with Niq Ramsis, The Tomasses, and Martin Taneo, who will rock the stage and bring the Sinulog vibes to The Bloc. Bringing together music lovers, families, and friends, to enjoy an afternoon filled with excitement, good vibes, and electrifying performances.

Don’t miss the must-see highlight of the Sinulog weekend at Ayala Central Bloc, an experience for fans of all ages to enjoy, sing along, and celebrate together!