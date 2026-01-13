Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll climbs to 11

The number of bodies recovered from the collapsed dumpsite in Barangay Binaliw has risen to 11, authorities said on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. | FILE PHOTO FROM COUNCILOR DAVID TUMULAK

CEBU CITY — The number of bodies recovered from the collapsed Binaliw landfill has risen to 11, authorities said on Tuesday.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said two bodies were recovered on Monday afternoon, while another was retrieved early Tuesday morning.

“As of this time, the death toll at the Binaliw dumpsite has reached 11,” said Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

The first body was recovered at around 4 p.m., that of a 48-year-old woman. About an hour later, another woman, aged 57, was also retrieved.

The 11th fatality, a 50-year-old woman, was recovered from the rubble early Tuesday.

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

“Our search and retrieval operations are continuing,” Tumulak added.

Meanwhile, at least four of the injured workers were already set for discharge from the hospital on Monday after they complete the paper works.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Jr. said that based on his discussions with officials of Prime Waste Solutions Cebu, he was given the assurance that the company will take care of the needs of the injured victims and the families of the fatalities.

Possible signs of life

Archival said search and rescue operations in Binaliw remain at a low-intensity level after equipment from Davao Mining, which is assisting in the operation, detected possible signs of life.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued a cease-and-desist order against the private landfill, resulting in the temporary closure of the facility. / With reports from CDN Digital

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