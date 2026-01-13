Parking near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the Novena Masses? Read on!

Compania Maritima building. | CDN Digital file photo

Cebu, Philippines — Parking near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu becomes challenging during the Fiesta Señor novena masses as crowds and traffic peak around the area.

Planning ahead will be important to reduce delays and safety risks.

READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

Take note of these tips to ensure a hassle free parking in areas near the Basilica during these days.

Secure your vehicle

Do not leave valuables in plain sight. Lock doors and park in well-lit areas with security personnel when possible. Consider taking a picture of your vehicle before you leave it to document the vehicles parked around it just in case a new scratch or dent appears when you get back.

Use designated parking areas

Some establishments, schools, and open lots outside the immediate vicinity of the basilica are safer options. From there, walking or taking short public transport rides helps avoid congestion near the church.

Arrive early

Getting to the areas near the basilica early increases your chances of finding legal parking. But take note that this is not an assurance. It is highly likely that you end up having better chances of parking farther from the basilica.

Avoid illegal parking

Do not park along narrow streets, intersections, or areas marked with temporary “No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked illegally are usually towed during the novena period.

Follow traffic marshals

Cebu City traffic enforcers and volunteers manage rerouting and pedestrian flow around the basilica. Following their directions helps keep traffic moving and reduces safety issues.

Consider public transport

Jeepneys, buses, and designated drop-off points reduce parking stress and traffic buildup near the basilica. So this might be a good option too, especially if you’re offering Mass alone.

Being patient and choosing safer parking options can make attending the novena masses more manageable and help ease congestion around the basilica area.

Make sure to take note of these tips to ensure a hassle free experience during the Fiesta Señor.