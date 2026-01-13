PH pursues Zaldy Co via extradition treaty with Portugal

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla (left) and resigned Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co | SCREENGRAB

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered government agencies to initiate with Portugal the process to extradite fugitive ex-Ako Bicol congressman Zaldy Co.

At the Malacañang press briefing in Manila on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the President instructed authorities to formally pursue an extradition arrangement with Portugal. This is in preparation for the arrest and return of Co. The former congressman, to recall, is linked to the multibillion-peso flood control controversy and alleged questionable budget insertions.

READ: ‘It is legal,’ PNP defends seizure Zaldy Co’s luxury cars

“Nagbigay ng instruction ang President na formally mag-a-apply na kami ng extradition treaty sa kanila kahit wala pang (The President has instructed us to formally apply for an extradition treaty with them even though there is no) formal extradition treaty between the two countries,” Remulla said.

Repatriation from Portugal

He said the government has also coordinated with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to request Co’s repatriation.

“Pero through the Interpol, nagre-request na kami ng repatriation ni Zaldy Co kung nasa Portugal talaga siya (But through Interpol, we have already requested the repatriation of Zaldy Co if he is indeed in Portugal),” Remulla added.

He said that authorities suspect Co is holding a Portuguese passport.

READ: No Zaldy Co kin: Kabataan’s Co lauds her true parents

READ: Zaldy Co’s trial at Sandiganbayan to start Jan. 20 – Dizon

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