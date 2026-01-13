Discaya, DPWH officials plead ‘not guilty’ to graft, malversation raps

The accused exit the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City following their arraignment on Jan. 13, 2026. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and nine others linked to the ₱96.5-million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental pleaded not guilty to charges of graft and malversation of public funds.

The accused, which included the president of St. Timothy Construction Maria Roma Rimando and eight officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), were arraigned on Tuesday morning, January 13, at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

READ: Sarah Discaya, DPWH officials contest jurisdiction of Lapu-Lapu RTC ahead of arraignment

Denied motions

This developed after the court denied the defense’s motions, filed on Jan. 5, 2026, to quash information and transfer custody of the accused back to the National Bureau of Investigation.

The defense counsel initially moved to defer the arraignment and pre-trial. They had only received the court resolution earlier in the day.

However, RTC Branch 27 Presiding Judge Nelson Leyco explained that the defense can still use legal remedies even after the arraignment.

READ: Sara Discaya: Davao cases filed against her transferred to Cebu – SC

Preventive suspension

The court placed the DPWH officials except for Joel Lumogdang on a 90-day suspension. Lumogdang, officer-in-charge of the Construction Section of DPWH Davao Occidental retired on May 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, lawyer Joseph Torregosa has yet to present documents proving that his client Rodrigo Larete has also retired. Larete is DPWH Davao Occidental District Engineering officer-in-charge.

Aside from Lumogdang and Larete, the Office of the Ombudsman previously imposed a six-month preventive suspension on the following DPWH officials:

Michael Awa,

Harold John Villaver,

Jafael Faunilian,

Josephine Valdez,

Ranulfo Flores, and

Czar Ryan Ubungen.

READ: Ombudsman suspends DPWH Davao Occidental officials for 6 months

Petition for bail, ocular inspection

During the hearing, Cornelio Samaniego, legal counsel of Rimando, manifested their plan to file petitions for bail. They also plan to request for a joint ocular inspection of the alleged anomalous project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Paul Sato, legal counsel along with Torregosa to the accused DPWH officials also said they plan to file a petition for bail.

“If the prosecution is unable to prove that the evidence of guilt is strong, then even if it is non-bailable, the court may allow the accused to post bail,” Torregosa told reporters.

READ: Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

All the accused face charges for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Republic Act No. 3019. In addition, they were also charged with malversation of public funds through falsification of commercial documents. This falls under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

The court, consequently, has scheduled their pre-trial on Feb. 3, 2026.

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