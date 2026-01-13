Mayon volcano watch: Armed forces ready for higher alert level

Dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents are observed from the summit of Mayon Volcano on Friday evening, January 9, 2026. | Phivolcs photo / FB

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it has enough personnel and assets to deploy should alert levels for Mayon Volcano’s unrest be raised a notch higher.

“We assure the public that the AFP has sufficient forces and assets on the ground and on standby, and will continue to augment these as necessary, in support of civilian authorities, to ensure the safety and welfare of affected communities,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a message to the Philippine News Agency late Monday.

READ: Mayon Volcano shows elevated seismic energy release — Phivolcs

She made this comment when asked if the AFP has the capability to respond should Mayon Volcano’s status, due to inclement weather in the province.

Possible lahar flows

“The AFP notes the latest recommendation from the Office of Civil Defense to raise the alert level to Alert Level 4 due to continuous rainy weather that may trigger lahar flows,” Padilla said.

She added that the AFP, through its units in the Bicol area of operations, is fully prepared and “proactively postured” to respond should Mayon Volcano’s unrest escalate further.

READ: Mayon alert level 3: 150 rockfalls, 90 pyroclastic currents in 24 hours

“AFP troops have already been deployed in the affected areas and are in close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense Region V (Bicol) and the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council – Bicol to ensure timely and coordinated humanitarian assistance and disaster response, particularly in the event that the alert level is raised to Alert Level 4,” Padilla said.

Humanitarian, disaster teams

As of Monday, the government has deployed 15 humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) teams. These consist of two officers, 87 enlisted personnel, and 32 Civilian Armed Auxiliary members. They will support the forced evacuation of 13 affected barangays, using 23 military vehicles.

In addition, authorities have placed on standy in strategic locations 17 HADR team. These consist of seven officers, 106 enlisted personnel, and 36 reservists.

Padilla said 18 military vehicles support these teams.

She said Philippine Army units in the area have activated Task Force “Sagip.” The task force will further strengthen command and control, coordination, and rapid response capabilities.

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