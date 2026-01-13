Cebu City ‘garbage crisis’ looms after use of Consolacion dump

[FILE PHOTO] Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Council, warns of an impending garbage crisis as the city’s temporary waste dumping deal in Consolacion expires soon.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City could face a full-blown garbage crisis once its 30-day arrangement to dump wastes in Consolacion expires.

The city government has yet to secure a permanent disposal site for its daily waste, city disaster official Dave Tumulak warned Tuesday.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll climbs to 11

Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Council (CCDRRMC), said the city is racing against time to find a long-term solution for disposing of around 500 tons of garbage generated daily.

A stopgap agreement, meanwhile, allows Cebu City trucks to dump waste at the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion.

Vulnerability

“We were only given 30 days to dump our garbage in Consolacion. The question is, what happens on the 31st day? That’s where the problem is,” Tumulak said in an interview on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Tumulak said the situation exposes the city’s vulnerability following the closure of the Binaliw landfill. The site had been serving Cebu City and neighboring local government units (LGUs) before a deadly trash slide forced authorities to halt operations there.

As of January 13, the death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse has risen to 11.

Temporary relief, no permanent fix

Negotiations between Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado resulted in the agreeement that allows Cebu City to dump waste at the Polog site for a maximum of 30 days. It is, however, subject to strict conditions imposed by barangay officials.

These include designated truck routes, speed limits, odor-control measures, and the installation of washing facilities to prevent leachate and garbage residue from spilling onto public roads.

But while the agreement eased immediate pressure on garbage collection, Tumulak said it merely bought the city time.

“This is only temporary. If there’s no alternative site after 30 days, we are looking at a garbage crisis,” he said.

Fallout of Binaliw’s collapse

The looming crisis followed the collapse of the Binaliw landfill, which abruptly cut off the primary disposal site for Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered a cease-and-desist against the Binaliw operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., after the trash slide damaged key facilities and caused fatalities.

Subqequently, technical assessments attributed the collapse to waste oversaturation, prolonged rainfall, and the landfill’s mountainous terrain, where trash had piled up to an estimated 35 meters.

Scramble for dumping grounds

The Binaliw shutdown has forced multiple local government units to scramble simultaneously for alternative dumping grounds. This has strained nearby facilities and triggered resistance from host communities.

Other cities affected by the Binaliw closure have adopted their own emergency measures.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the temporary use of the Mandani Learning Park in Barangay Umapad as a transfer station. Collectors will consolidate garbage there before hauling them to a landfill.

At the same time, in Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan is seeking approval from the Environmental Management Bureau to reopen a transfer station in Barangay Soong, Mactan. The city generates more than 25 tons of garbage daily, according to Councilor Rufo Bering.

Clock is ticking

For Cebu City, the uncertainty looms largest. Tumulak said the city must urgently secure DENR approval for a long-term disposal site. Otherwise, it risks garbage piling up in streets and communities once the Consolacion window closes.

Officials, consequently, will hold a public hearing in Barangay Polog on Thursday, January 15. They expect questions from residents on the safety and sustainability of the temporary dumping arrangement.

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