‘Sinulog sa Dakbayan contingents may perform in Grand Parade’

Performers dance along Osmeña Boulevard during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 on January 10. | CDN Digital photo / Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 17 contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 are qualified to join the Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced.

Archival said this would give the contingents another opportunity to perform, justifying the large budget allocated by the barangays for their participation.

“Can you imagine spending millions for one five-minute performance?” the Mayor said during a press conference.

READ: Lambo Mabolo shines in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Hope for better encore

He added that the city council has agreed to the plan. They also acknowledged that rainy weather that have disrupted the performances and the viewing experience of the public during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan parade on January 10.

“Why are we depriving them? The city government has voted that we need to bring them back on the streets so that more people can see them,” Archival said.’

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Strict compliance

In anticipation of the additional performers, city officials directed organizers to impose stricter compliance with the parade and competition schedule.

“We start by 9 a.m., and hopefully, we finish at 8:30 in the evening,” Archival said.

The mayor noted that Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026, held on Saturday, January 10, started with a parade past 2 p.m. The competition proper finished by 7 p.m. — a result they hope to replicate with the upcoming Sinulog Festival.

READ: Mayor Archival: End Sinulog 2026 earlier, display fireworks by 7 p.m.

Guidelines for floats

Meanwhile, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) earlier imposed guidelines on commercial floats to avoid delays and traffic congestion.

Floats are now limited to a maximum height of 12 feet from the ground. Competitors must submit design concepts earlier to allow enough time for any necessary changes.

READ: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 draws 12,000 spectators

Sinulog Grand Parade

The SFI previously announced that 23 out-of-town, provincial, and guest performers will participate in this year’s Grand Parade.

This year’s parade will begin at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and is expected to traverse P. Del Rosario Street, Imus Avenue, Gen. Maxilom Avenue, and Osmeña Blvd, until performers return to the CCSC for the Ritual Showdown and Sinulog finale.

The Sinulog Festival is annual celebration held every third Sunday of January, widely known as a major cultural and religious festival in Cebu that honors the Santo Niño. / With a report from Pia Piquero

READ: LIST: Sinulog Festival 2026 Contingents

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP