Cebu City declares state of calamity, allocates P30M for waste disposal

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council on Tuesday declared the city under a state of calamity following the deadly Binaliw landfill incident, approving the release of P30 million from the city’s disaster fund to address disrupted garbage disposal services and other urgent needs.

The resolution, adopted during the council’s regular session on January 13, was moved by Majority Floor Leader Councilor Dave Tumulak, who also heads the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), and was approved by the body without objection.

Under the measure, the council authorized the use of P30 million from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) for 2026, primarily to cover expenses related to garbage disposal following the closure or limited operation of the Binaliw landfill, also known as Prime Waste Solutions Cebu.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll climbs to 11

The declaration of a state of calamity is anchored on Republic Act No. 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which allows local governments to access disaster funds, fast-track emergency procurement, and implement urgent response, rehabilitation, and recovery measures in the event of natural or human-induced hazards.

In the resolution, the council cited the “grave and tragic incident” at the Binaliw landfill, which resulted in deaths, injuries, missing persons, and serious threats to public safety, health, and the environment.

As of January 13, the CCDRRMC reported 11 recovered bodies, 25 still missing, and multiple injured individuals requiring hospitalization, prompting continued search, retrieval, and emergency operations.

However, earlier—before the session, during a media interview—Tumulak updated the casualty figures, saying authorities had confirmed 11 deaths so far, with another body still to be retrieved from beneath the debris.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

He said 25 individuals remain missing, based on reports from Prime Waste Solutions, while the number of hospitalized victims has risen to 18.

“Initially, we received reports of 12 hospitalized individuals, but based on the Talamban Police Station’s list, six more victims were brought to hospitals by private means, not ambulances, bringing the total to 18,” Tumulak said.

The resolution also directs the Office of the Mayor, in coordination with the Department of Public Services and other concerned offices, to identify and secure a final disposal site for the city’s existing waste within 48 hours from the approval of the measure, to prevent a secondary public health and environmental crisis.

In a corollary motion, Councilor Jun Alcover proposed that Friday, January 16, 2026, be declared a day of mourning in Cebu City in honor of the victims of the Binaliw landslide.

The motion, which was also approved, calls for a holy mass to be held at the Barangay Binaliw Gymnasium, sponsored by the city government in coordination with barangay officials, as a collective act of prayer and remembrance.

During the session, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who presided over the meeting, raised questions on the compensation and assistance to be provided to the families of the fatalities.

Tumulak said the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has funds available to support the affected families, but clarified that the P30 million allocation approved by the council is intended for garbage disposal services.

READ: Environmentalists hail closure of Payatas dumpsite

Osmeña urged the council to expedite discussions on financial assistance to victims’ families, noting that a clear decision could help avoid further delays.

Tumulak said the matter would be brought before the Disaster Council and the Budget Office, with recommendations expected in the next council session based on assessments by the DSWS and fund availability.

Councilor Philip Zafra, while expressing no objection to the resolution, noted that under council rules, urgent measures are typically accompanied by a certification of urgency from the mayor.

He suggested that such certification be included in the records for future reference.

Despite the procedural concerns, the council proceeded with the approval, citing the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate government action in the wake of the Binaliw landfill disaster.

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