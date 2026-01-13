SILOY IS WATCHING: Fr. Rudy Romano marker in Tisa surrounded by garbage

The marker of Fr. Rudy Romano

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Garbage now surrounds the marker of Fr. Rudy Romano in Barangay Tisa, a symbol of human rights and resistance during the Marcos Sr. regime, as observed on Tuesday, January 13.

Fr. Romano, a Filipino Redemptorist priest, activists say, was abducted and disappeared in 1985 for speaking out against injustice.

He worked closely with exploited workers, slum dwellers, and landless peasants. His advocacy made him a symbol of courage and social action in Cebu.

READ: Remembering Edsa and Fr. Rudy

READ: Remembering Padre Rudy Romano on 39th EDSA anniversary

The Cebu City government installed the marker a year after his disappearance. It honors his work and reminds the public of his fight for human rights.

Advocates often compare Fr. Rudy Romano to El Salvador’s Archbishop Oscar Romero for his defense of marginalized communities. Churches and human rights groups in Cebu continue to honor his legacy.

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