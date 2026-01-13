Ayala Center Cebu Unveils Full Sinulog Schedule: A Month-Long Celebration of Faith, Culture, and Festivity

As Sinulog season comes alive once more, Ayala Center Cebu invites Cebuanos and balikbayans alike to experience a vibrant, meaningful, and joy-filled celebration through its Sinulog Activities, happening throughout the month of January.

With a carefully curated mix of faith, culture, music, and community experiences, Ayala Center Cebu’s Sinulog activities has something meaningful for everyone, making it a must-visit destination this Sinulog season.

From heartfelt expressions of devotion to exciting live performances and cultural showcases, Ayala Center Cebu becomes a central hub for everything Sinulog, honoring faith, celebrating heritage, and bringing the community together.

Kicking off the festivities is the Balik Cebu Lounge, running from January 7 to 31 at Level 1 near Guess, offering a welcoming space for returning Cebuanos and visitors to rest, reconnect, and rediscover the city during the Sinulog season.

Fashion meets Filipino identity with Island Souvenirs Cut & Style, happening January 8 to 10 at Level 1 near Oh! Georg, where shoppers can enjoy on-the-spot customization of Sinulog-inspired apparel and souvenirs.

Anchoring the celebration is the Sinulog Novena Mass, held daily from January 9 to 17 at 6:30 PM at the Chapel, Level 4, giving devotees a sacred space to reflect, pray, and honor Señor Sto. Niño. Complementing this is the Sto. Niño Devotion Exhibit, open from January 9 to 25 at The Gallery, showcasing faith-inspired artworks and devotional pieces that highlight Cebu’s deep spiritual roots.

Supporting local craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, the BisAyala Trade Fair takes place from January 16 to 18 at the Activity Center, featuring proudly local brands, artisanal products, and Sinulog-themed finds.

The energy peaks with a lineup of major entertainment events at The Terraces, starting with Festival Beats on January 16 at 5:00 PM, featuring electrifying performances by Gigi de Lana, Wonggoys, and Kurt Fick. Fans can also catch the GMA Kapuso Mall Show on January 17 at 5:00 PM, followed by the Globe Music Fest on January 18 at 5:00 PM, bringing nonstop music and excitement to Sinulog weekend.

On January 18, mallgoers can also tune in to the Sinulog Festivities Live Streaming at the Atrium, allowing everyone to stay connected to the heart of the celebration. The night culminates with Light Up the Sky: Grand Fireworks at 9:00 PM at the mall grounds, a spectacular finale that lights up the Cebu skyline in true Sinulog fashion.

With a carefully curated mix of faith, culture, music, and community experiences, Ayala Center Cebu’s Sinulog activities has something meaningful for everyone, making it a must-visit destination this Sinulog season.