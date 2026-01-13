Cebu’s solo parents to benefit from new Capitol office

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for solo parents in Cebu province.

The Capitol is set to establish a new office dedicated to ensuring the effective implementation of laws protecting single-parent families in the province.

The Provincial Board (PB) recently approved the ordinance creating the Cebu Province Solo Parents Affairs Office (CP-SPAO).

READ: Happy Cebuanos: Tom O. starts with single mothers

The CP-SPAO will function as a specialized body tasked with addressing the needs, concerns, and welfare of solo parents.

Rooted in national law

It also seeks to strengthen the enforcement of the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000 (Republic Act No. 8972), which provincial officials noted has remained largely weak more than two decades after its enactment.

Authored by Provincial Board Member Nilo Seno and co-authored by Board Members Lakambini Reluya and Paz Rozgoni, the ordinance recognizes the lack of a clear institutional mechanism as a key reason many solo parents have been unable to fully avail themselves of government assistance and legal protections.

READ: Mandaue City solo parents to receive first tranche of cash aid

Under the measure, CP-SPAO will operate under the direct supervision of the governor through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

The office will serve as a central hub for information, coordination, and advocacy for solo parents across Cebu’s municipalities and cities.

Over 18,000 solo parents

According to provincial officials, many solo parents remain unaware of the benefits guaranteed to them under existing laws, including parental leave, educational assistance, medical benefits, and livelihood support.

Without a dedicated office, however, the implementation of these benefits has been inconsistent, leaving eligible beneficiaries unserved.

READ: Many solo parents unaware of rights, benefits under law

Cebu Province registered at least 18,486 solo parents based on recent data from the PSWDO.

The number highlights both the scale of the sector and the urgency of providing it with targeted services, lawmakers pointed out.

Reducing stigma

They said they also expect the establishment of CP-SPAO to help reduce the stigma associated with single parenthood by promoting social integration and recognition of solo parents’ rights.

The office will act as a formal representative body to advocate for policies, programs, and services that support solo parents and their children.

By localizing these national laws through CP-SPAO, the provincial government will ensure that solo parents receive their entitlements. Further, it will improve coordination between provincial offices and local government units, legislators explained.

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