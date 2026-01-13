Binaliw landfill accident: Cebu City declares Jan. 16 day of mourning for victims

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | Bureau of Fire Protection 7/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has declared Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, a day of mourning in the city to honor the victims of the landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw that has so far left 12 people dead, dozens injured, and many still missing.

The declaration was approved through a corollary motion that Councilor Joel Garganera introduced during the council’s regular session on Tuesday, January 13. The city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the catastrophic garbage landslide at the Prime Waste Solutions Cebu facility.

In adopting the resolution, the Sangguniang Panlungsod described the event as a tragedy that has claimed lives and inflicted “immeasurable sorrow” on affected families and the wider community.

Mass in the Barangay Binaliw gym on Jan. 16

“The Sanggunian expresses its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, sharing in their grief and standing in solidarity with them during this time of profound loss,” the resolution stated.

Read also: Cebu City declares state of calamity, allocates P30M for waste disposal

As part of the day of mourning, the council requested the Office of the Mayor to organize a Mass on January 16 in the Barangay Binaliw Gymnasium.

The mass will be sponsored by the Cebu City Government and organized in coordination with barangay officials as a collective act of prayer, remembrance, and solidarity.

Council declares a state of calamity, authorizes ₱30M

The resolution was approved in the same session that saw the council, upon the motion of Majority Floor Leader Dave Tumulak, declare Cebu City under a state of calamity due to the Binaliw landfill incident and authorize the release of ₱30 million from the city’s disaster fund.

Tumulak also heads the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

The landfill collapse occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, when a massive mound of garbage, described by authorities as comparable to a 20-story structure, gave way after days of heavy rainfall that softened the soil beneath the waste.

The slide buried workers, facilities, and nearby structures under tons of trash, steel trusses, and debris.

18 injured, 25 others missing 5 days after Binaliw landslide

As of Tuesday, January 13, authorities have confirmed 12 deaths, with 18 individuals injured and hospitalized.

At least 25 people remain missing, prompting sustained search and retrieval operations now entering a fifth day. Rescue teams continue to work under hazardous conditions marked by unstable debris, persistent rain, and the risk of toxic methane gas emissions from decomposing waste.

Specialized radar equipment has recently detected possible signs of life beneath the debris, offering a glimmer of hope to families awaiting word on their missing loved ones.

Following the disaster, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the immediate shutdown of the Binaliw landfill.

Earlier, Mayor Nestor Archival announced a 30-day disposal agreement with Consolacion. Cebu City will dump its daily waste, roughly 500 to 600 tons, in the Asian Energy Landfill in Barangay Polog to ease Metro Cebu’s garbage crisis.

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