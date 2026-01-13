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Happenings Mallworld

Experience the beat, color, and spirit of Sinulog at Ayala Malls Central Bloc

- January 13, 2026

Ayala Malls Central Bloc invites everyone to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Sinulog with a week-long lineup of cultural, musical, and community activities happening from January 9 to 18.

Join Ayala Malls Central Bloc as it brings the colors, sounds, and traditions of Sinulog to life in a dynamic and inclusive celebration for everyone.

The festivities begin with the Sinulog Novena Mass from January 9 to 16 at 6PM at the Chapel of St. John Paul II on the 4th Floor, offering a moment of reflection and devotion as the season unfolds. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Bloc Wave Busking takes place from January 11 to 15 at 6PM in front of Bench, filling the mall with live music and local talent.

Ayala Central Bloc

Guests can also catch the Sinulog Festival Parade happening around the mall from January 12 to 18 during mall hours, bringing colorful performances and lively energy throughout the spaces. From January 16 to 18, shoppers can explore Bloc Vibes and Finds at the Activity Center and 4th Floor Bridgeway during mall hours, featuring curated finds and local offerings. On January 15 at 4PM, dance takes center stage at the Activity Center with the Red Bull: Dance Your Style Workshop, a free, high-energy session led by Manila-based dance artists and official Red Bull partners.

The celebration continues with Sinulog Drum Rhythm performances around the mall from January 16 to 18 during mall hours, creating an immersive rhythmic experience for guests. On January 16 at 4PM, the Kapuso Mall Show takes over Corte Garden, followed by the Bloc Pawrade on January 17 at 11AM around the mall, bringing fun and excitement for fur parents and their pets.

Ayala Central Bloc
Ayala Central Bloc

Later that day, the LACED: Sinulog Bloc Party happens at 3PM at Corte Garden, setting the tone for a high-energy afternoon of music and celebration. The Sinulog festivities culminate on January 18 at 4PM with ALAMAT: Live at The Bloc at Corte Garden, delivering a powerful finale to the week-long celebration. Join Ayala Malls Central Bloc as it brings the colors, sounds, and traditions of Sinulog to life in a dynamic and inclusive celebration for everyone.

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