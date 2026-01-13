Light Up The Sky: The Grand Sinulog Finale at Ayala Center Cebu

To wrap up the vibrant and joyous Sinulog celebration, Ayala Center Cebu invites everyone to Light Up The Sky: Grand Fireworks Display on January 18, at 9PM at the Mall Grounds.

Gather with family and friends and look up as Cebu lights up the sky in thanksgiving, unity, and joy, ending the Sinulog season on a truly spectacular way.

After days filled with rhythmic drumbeats, colorful dances, and heartfelt devotion, the night sky will come alive in a stunning display of lights and colors, marking a grand and memorable close to the Sinulog festivities. This breathtaking fireworks spectacle brings together faith, culture, and celebration, capturing the true spirit of Sinulog in one final, awe-inspiring moment. Gather with family and friends and look up as Cebu lights up the sky in thanksgiving, unity, and joy, ending the Sinulog season on a truly spectacular way.