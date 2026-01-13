Mandaue’s regular garbage collection resumes on Jan. 14

A view of the former dumpsite in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City that the Department of Public Services turned into a park. It will serve as a temporary space for depositing residual recyclable waste. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government announced that regular garbage collection schedule for all 27 barangays will resume on Wednesday, January 14.

The government temporarily changed the schedule following the collapse of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City on January 8 and Mandaue’s search for a garbage transfer station.

READ: Mandaue keeps garbage temporarily in Brgy. Umapad

READ: Mandaue to open temporary garbage transfer station in Umapad

Collection of biodegradable wastes

Biodegradable wastes will be collected every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These include:

yard waste,

vegetable and fruit residues,

fish cleaning remains,

food and kitchen waste,

animal carcasses, and

agricultural waste.

Collectors will bring them to the city’s temporary transfer station, the Mandaue Green Learning Park in Barangay Umapad.

Collection of residual recyclables

Residual recyclable wastes will be collected every Tuesday and Thursday. These include:

plastics,

sando bags,

food wrappers,

metallic foils,

shampoo and laundry sachets,

textile trimmings, and

drinking straws.

Collectors will deliver them to Guun Co. Ltd. in Consolacion town.

Other types of garbage

The city will continue to monitor and enforce proper disposal of recyclable materials, including PET bottles, cans, tanzan, paper, aluminum, soft drink bottles, and rubber items like old tires.

They will be distributed to community junk shops in each barangay.

Toxic and hazardous wastes include broken light bulbs and fluorescent lamps, paint and thinner containers, disinfectants, sanitizers, insecticides, and consumer electronics such as cellphones, batteries, and mercury-containing thermometers. Collectors will send them to the Mandaue City Infectious Waste Management Facility at the Old North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku.

Household care wastes like cotton swabs, tissues, wipes, bandages, condoms, used diapers, and sanitary napkins will also go there.

Authorities crafted these implementation guidelines in a meeting that Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano led.

Collection regular, segregation a must

The Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) with its chief Araceli Barlam and other officials stressed that workers will maintain regular collection times for each barangay to ensure smooth and efficient garbage operations.

City officials, moreover, reminded the public to segregate wastes, warning that violators may face penalties under city ordinances.

They asked barangay captains to help spread the updated schedule and encourage residents to properly segregate their waste.

The Binaliw facility remains closed as emergency workers continue search and rescue. MCENRO will also monitor all waste moved to temporary transfer stations to ensure compliance with the new rules and regulations.

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