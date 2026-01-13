Jagna boxing card to feature PMI-Villamor amateur prospect

Joebert Catulogan | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI-Villamor Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Joebert Catulogan will headline the “Engkwentro sa Loon” amateur boxing event on January 17 at the Jagna Business Center in Bohol.

The 19-year-old Catulogan of Lapu-Lapu City is set to face Jason Sandigan of Balingoan, Misamis Oriental in the 57-kilogram division.

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According to his trainer, Edito Villamor, Catulogan is a bronze medalist in the 2022 special boxing edition of the Palarong Pambansa. Cebu exclusively hosted the tournament as part of the buildup to the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

He also captured a silver medal in the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet.

PMI develops Catulogan with the goal of making him follow in the footsteps of Cebu’s top international boxing standouts. These include world title contender Christian Balunan and knockout artist Reymart Tagacanao.

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Inspired by family, Pacman

“Gusto ko mahimong professional boxer ug mahimong world champion puhon (I want to be a professional boxer and world champion one day),” said Catulogan, who began boxing at the age of 13.

“Akong pamilya akong inspiration, ug akong idol sa boxing si Manny Pacquiao, (My family inspires me. Manuel Pacquiao is my idol).”

Catulogan owns a 7-4 amateur record.

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Multiple matches

In the co-main event, Johndel Labora of Batuan, Bohol will square off against Michael Tipan of Balingoan, Misamis Oriental in the 56-kilogram division.

The undercard features 15 other bouts, including another PMI prospect, Mark Valleser, who will take on Jorel Rama of Misamis Oriental in the 52-kilogram class.

The boxing event is part of Barangay Looc’s 140th fiesta celebration in honor of its patron saint, San Antonio Abad.

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