Mandaue assesses Binaliw landfill operations in city council session

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution inviting Prime Waste Solutions Inc., operator of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City, to attend its session next week to provide an update on the status of its operations.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna, author of the resolution said the company will be asked to give the council a clear picture of how long the landfill can continue to accommodate wastes from Mandaue City and Metro Cebu.

READ: Mandaue’s regular garbage collection resumes on Jan. 14

The move comes after the landfill collapsed last Thursday, January 8. The landfill has remained closed since.

Cause for concern

Fortuna recalled that in 2019, when he was vice mayor and acting mayor, the city entered into a Memorandum of Agreement for Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. to accept the city’s waste.

At the time, the understanding was that the landfill area was relatively flat.

READ: Mandaue keeps garbage temporarily in Brgy. Umapad

According to Fortuna, the current condition of the landfill is a cause for concern. It has grown into what he described as a mountain of waste.

He said this indicates that the volume of garbage there may be more than originally expected.

Fortuna said it is clear that the landfill will eventually reach its peak capacity. But the city does not know when this will happen, making it difficult to prepare alternative waste disposal options.

He raised questions on the sustainability of the landfill and how long it can continue to accept waste from Mandaue City.

He added that the recent tragedy should prompt the city to prepare contingency plans in case the landfill must close.

Waste-to-energy option

Among the options the city considers, Fortuna said, is reviving discussions on opening a waste-to-energy facility as part of the city’s long-term waste management strategy.

He pointed out that the increased volume of waste collectors send to the facility could shorten its projected operational timeline.

Data from the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office shows that the city disposes of an average of 5,263 tons of residual waste per month at the Binaliw landfill.

Almost 54,000 tons of waste

From January to October 2025, collectors sent a total of 53,918 tons of waste to the facility.

At the same time, the council passed a resolution requesting the City Planning and Development Office and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office to submit existing plans.

These could help augment the waste management system at the Binaliw landfill and support the city’s preparation of alternative disposal options.

READ: DENR stops operator of Cebu site involved in deadly landfill collapse

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