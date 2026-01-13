Binaliw landfill: Death toll rises to 13; Cebu City declares state of calamity

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. | CDN Digital Photo/Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse rose to 13 on Tuesday, Jan. 13, as authorities continued recovery operations in the Prime Waste Solutions Cebu facility in Barangay Binaliw.

The Cebu City Council declared Friday, January 16, a day of mourning to honor the victims of the disaster and approved a city-wide state of calamity to allow emergency response and swifter access to disaster funds.

Read also: Cebu City declares state of calamity, allocates P30M for waste disposal

Search continues for 25 individuals

The latest fatality, a 33-year-old male, was recovered at 5:20 p.m., bringing the confirmed deaths to 13.

Rescue teams continue to search for 25 individuals still reported missing, while 18 injured victims remain hospitalized, some initially transported by private means due to a lack of ambulances during the accident.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said that search and rescue operations are ongoing, though at a “low-intensity level” after heavy equipment detected possible signs of life beneath the debris.

“We remain in the stage of search and rescue,” Tumulak said.

Read more: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that Prime Waste Solutions Cebu has assured support for the injured and the families of the deceased.

Calamity declaration and mourning

The Cebu City Council, in its regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, approved the release of ₱30 million from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for emergency response, particularly to address disrupted garbage disposal services caused by the closure of the Binaliw facility.

In a corollary motion, Councilor Jun Alcover proposed a city-wide day of mourning on Friday, Jan. 16, which the council also approved. A Mass will be held in the Barangay Binaliw Gymnasium, sponsored by the city government.

The calamity declaration allows the city government to fast-track procurement, implement urgent recovery measures, and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

Discussions on compensation and aid to victims’ families are ongoing, with the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reviewing available funds.

What caused the Binaliw landfill to collapse?

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) identified weeks of periodic rainfall and poor engineering practices at the landfill as probable causes of the collapse.

The facility’s trash piles, reaching 35 meters high, sat on sloping terrain and were oversaturated by rain, increasing the risk of landslides.

A Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) cease-and-desist order has temporarily halted landfill operations. A technical conference has been scheduled for the company to submit a compliance plan within 90 days.

Garbage crisis looms

The closure of the Binaliw facility has left Cebu City scrambling for alternative waste disposal. A temporary agreement allows the city to dump garbage in the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, for 30 days, under strict local conditions.

CCDRRMC head Tumulak warned that without a permanent site, Cebu City faces a potential garbage crisis once the 30-day arrangement expires. Neighboring cities, including Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, have adopted emergency measures to manage their waste amid the disruption.

The Binaliw landslide exposed vulnerabilities in local waste management and the consequences of insufficient safety and engineering practices in private landfill facilities.

Authorities continue to balance urgent humanitarian needs with public safety, environmental protection, and the search for the missing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP