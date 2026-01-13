Manny Pacquiao’s son Eman Bacosa to fight in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

Eman Bacosa, 22, will fight one of the undercard matches of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” on February 28 in Tagbilaran City. | Eman Bacosa Pacquiao/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and an emerging prospect in the local scene, is set to fight in Bohol next month.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions announced on Tuesday, January 13, that Bacosa will see action in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” fight card on February 28 in the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

“Bohol boxing fans, are you ready? It’s official! Eman Bacosa Pacquiao is set to fight on February 28 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

WBO contender Regie Suganob in main event

Bacosa will be part of the undercard of the main event featuring World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight No. 3 contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob.

The 22-year-old Bacosa has drawn attention not only for his famous surname but also for his performances in the ring. One of Manny Pacquiao’s four sons, he owns an unbeaten professional record of seven wins, four by knockout, and one draw.

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He also gained wider public attention for his looks and onstage presence, which led to him signing a talent contract with Sparkle GMA Artist Center in November.

Last September, Bacosa showed flashes of the speed and power associated with the Pacquiao name when he scored a unanimous decision win over Nico Salado during the 50th anniversary celebration of the “Thrilla in Manila” in the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions has yet to announce the opponents for both Bacosa and Suganob, with further details expected in the coming days.

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