SBP Region 7 eyes more fruitful 2026, builds on gains from 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 is carrying the momentum of a productive 2025 into the new year, rolling out a series of programs aimed at further raising the level of officiating, coaching, and the overall quality of basketball in Central Visayas.

SBP Region 7 director Popoy Navarro said the regional office is set to introduce a new initiative in the first half of 2026 called the SBP Central Visayas Coaches Enrichment Program.

“We will be inviting coaches who have experience at the highest level, such as the PBA and Gilas, to come to Cebu and share their insights to help enrich the knowledge of our coaches,” Navarro said.

READ: SBP airs frustration over SEA Games’ eligibility rule

The program is set to begin next month, with University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons skills coach Pat Tancioco leading the initial skills training. Tancioco is also the skills coach of Cebuano Korean Basketball League standout Carl Tamayo. The initiative will be complemented by enrichment programs for both coaches and referees to help deepen their understanding of the game.

Reflecting on last year’s efforts, Navarro cited the SBP Region 7 Coaches Summit held in August as one of the region’s most impactful activities. The summit was hosted by Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Jong Uichico.

“It showed that Cebuano coaches are very willing to learn and stay updated with trends at the PBA and Gilas levels,” Navarro said.

With these developments, Navarro expressed optimism about the future of basketball in Central Visayas, noting that SBP Region 7 remains focused on strengthening the programs it has already put in place.

“It’s a very exciting time for the region. Our role as the SBP regional office is to help strengthen the foundation. This year, we will be rolling out enrichment programs for our coaches and referees so they can deepen their knowledge of the game and help guide our Cebuano players,” he said.

READ: SBP Region 7 real-time Cesafi stats aim to put spotlight on top performers

Navarro also pointed to the region’s rich basketball talent, from Gilas Pilipinas players such as June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Tamayo, to Aaron Canete, the first Filipino referee to officiate an NBA game, as well as emerging stars in the high school and collegiate ranks, particularly in the CESAFI.

SBP Region 7 will also continue organizing its regular tournaments, including the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL), NYBL, and Junior MCBL. Meanwhile, Bohol has also gained attention with the rise of the PMI Bohol Navigators, highlighted by their strong showing in the CVIRAA and their finals appearance in the CYBL Pre-Season Cup.

Navarro said these initiatives would not be possible without the support of the SBP National Office, led by executive director Erika Dy.

“You can really feel the support of SBP management. Executive Director Erika Dy sees our region as a hotbed of basketball and an important area for the federation. She has made multiple visits and even held a gathering with Cebu’s key basketball stakeholders during her last visit in November,” Navarro concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP