De Lima urges Marcos to seek Zaldy Co’s deportation from Portugal

Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should pursue negotiations with Portugal for the arrest of former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co instead of seeking an extradition treaty, Leila de Lima of Mamamayang Liberal said on Tuesday.

In a statement, De Lima questioned why Marcos would want to pursue an extradition treaty with Portugal just to arrest Co, one of the central figures in the multibillion flood control scandal hounding the administration, when it “takes up so much effort and too much time.”

“(His) deportation can be immediately negotiated diplomatically, even without the formality of entering into an extradition treaty,” said De Lima, who was former justice secretary under the Aquino administration. “An extradition treaty is not indispensable for the return of a fugitive to his country.”

READ: Marcos ordered agencies to seek Zaldy Co’s repatriation — Remulla

She reminded Marcos that an extradition treaty merely compels the requested country to abide by its treaty obligation to surrender a fugitive found in its territory.

She added that if deportation – the “most logical and uncomplicated option” – was not yet being explored by the Department of Foreign Affairs after it moved to cancel Co’s passport, “then our confidence in this administration’s capacity to bring Co to justice is all the more diminished.”

“This tack or mindset is reflective of his administration’s laid-back attitude in investigating and prosecuting the flood control project scam perpetrators,” she said. “No sense of urgency can be implied from such an option.”

READ: DILG urge Filipinos abroad to help in hunt for Zaldy Co

De Lima’s statement comes after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed that Marcos has instructed relevant government agencies to explore all possible options to repatriate Co.

This includes, among others, coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the United Nations, other international agencies, and applying for an extradition treaty with Portugal, where Co is believed to have last been located.

Remulla, however, admitted that a treaty would “take too long…takes years and years to do. So we are studying other possible avenues, as instructed to us, on how we can carry out his extradition without going through a treaty.” /das

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