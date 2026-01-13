CESAFI: CEC Dragons roll to third straight win with rout of CIT-U

CEC Dragons. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Defending Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) 12-under champions Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons continued to assert their dominance after cruising to their third straight victory on Tuesday, January 13.

The Dragons stayed unbeaten at 3–0 after dismantling the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 83–53, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

CEC shook off a sluggish start before taking control in the second half, opening a 16-point cushion at 31–15. The defending champions then turned the game into a rout in the final period, stretching their lead to as much as 38 points, 67–29, to seal another convincing win.

READ: CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters stun top-ranked CEC Dragons in come-from-behind win

Perseus Kallyx Berame led the Dragons with a game-high 16 points, while Francis Jeevan Macalisang added 13. Shariff Jhailil Samad and Kein Jazer Ricafort also delivered in double figures with 10 points apiece.

Reignlier Franc Naraja and Kentrick Khor paced CIT-U with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Junior Wildcats slipped to a 1–2 record.

Earlier in the day, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors edged the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 53–31.

READ: Cesafi: CEC Dragons cruise to 7th win in BC rout

Nicolai Cabañero, the younger brother of University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers captain and UAAP scoring champion Nic Cabañero, poured in a game-high 21 points, 13 of which came in the first half.

He was the lone SCSC player to finish in double figures as the Baby Warriors improved to 2–1.

USJ-R fell to 1–2 despite Kendhrik Abia and Liam Joyohoy combining for 15 points.

In the final game, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles turned back the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 67–40.

The Magis Eagles moved up to 2–1, while DBTC absorbed its third straight loss.

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