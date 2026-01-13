DENR chief orders long-term waste solutions for Cebu

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Tuesday (Jan. 13) ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. CDN Digital File Photo

MANILA – Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael Lotilla has ordered the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu.

Lotilla made the directive after the tragic trash slide at the Binaliw sanitary landfill in Cebu City that left at least 13 people dead and dozens more still missing.

“Solid waste management is a combination of environmental, engineering, and governance challenges that demand comprehensive, long-term, and equitable solutions,” Lotilla said as quoted in a news release on Tuesday.

The DENR chief directed the DENR Region 7 to conduct an immediate appraisal and containment of the Binaliw sanitary landfill, while ensuring the continuity of waste collection.

“DENR will monitor and facilitate the identification and operation of alternative disposal sites for Cebu City and neighboring local government units (LGUs) to ensure uninterrupted waste collection and public health protection in the short term while rapid site assessments of proposed alternative facilities are undertaken by composite technical teams,” he said.

He added the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 7, the facility operator Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc., and waste management experts should closely coordinate and come up with engineering measures based on the Environmental Management Plan.

READ: Binaliw landfill: Death toll rises to 13; Cebu City declares state of calamity

Lotilla asked them to assess waste pile stability, drainage conditions, and site-specific geotechnical risks that will serve as the basis for engineering measures and a rehabilitation plan.

The DENR, he said, will work with LGUs, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other national agencies to remove administrative barriers to interim waste handling measures such as transfer stations.

The DENR will review policies on sanitary landfill design, environmental safeguards, and local government solid waste management plans to address capacity and resilience gaps, he added.

He said a comprehensive technical assessment of the sanitary landfill must also be undertaken immediately to identify structural and operational deficiencies, including evaluations of slope stability, leachate management systems, and compliance with approved landfill designs and environmental safeguards.

The cease-and-desist order issued by the EMB Visayas Region against the facility will remain in effect as rescue, retrieval, and cleanup operations continue, he said.

The DENR Region 7 has been instructed to submit, within 72 hours, a proposal detailing the resources and timeline for the rapid appraisal.

READ: DENR stops operator of Cebu site involved in deadly landfill collapse

The EMB-7 will convene a technical conference with the operator to require a compliance commitment and a 90-day corrective action plan.

The DENR said regulatory enforcement will proceed in accordance with established legal and administrative processes, including technical conferences and compliance commitments required of the operator. (PNA)

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