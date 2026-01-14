Sinulog, 2 other festivals: Thousands of cops to secure these Niño events

Banay Asianista performing for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2025. | CDN Digital File photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will secure three major Santo Niño festivals this month following the peaceful observance of the Feast of Jesus Nazarene.

The PNP on Tuesday said 2,980 officers will secure the Ati-Atihan Festival in Kalibo, Aklan on Jan. 12 to 18, while at least 6,500 law enforcement and emergency personnel will be deployed for the Sinulog Festival in Cebu on Jan. 18.

READ: Sinulog 2026 officially opens

A total of 3,078 will be deployed for the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City on Jan. 25.

The festivals honor the Holy Child Jesus and feature colorful dances, music and community parades.

Dinagyang also commemorates the historic pact between Malay settlers and the indigenous Ati people of Panay.

READ: Sinulog 2026 schedule of activities in Cebu

“Our role is to ensure everyone can celebrate with peace of mind,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a news release.

Security measures include the suspension of firearm and explosives permits during the festival periods. Only uniformed personnel from the police, military and other authorized law enforcement agencies will be allowed to carry firearms.

READ: Beyond Sinulog, a life shaped by devotion

“This is a preventive step. We ask for everyone’s cooperation to avoid untoward incidents and keep the celebrations peaceful,” Nartatez said. (PNA)

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