Bacolod City to expand sanitary landfill, eyes waste-to-energy project

INSPECTION. Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya leads the inspection of the city’s sanitary landfill located within a 30-hectare compound in Barangay Felisa on Tuesday (Jan. 13, 2025). In a statement, Gasataya emphasized the need for the strict implementation of safety protocols to prevent incidents like the recent landfill collapse in Cebu City. (Photo courtesy of Bacolod City Communications Office)

BACOLOD CITY – This highly urbanized city is set to expand its sanitary landfill as it plans to work with the Department of Energy (DOE) to start a waste-to-energy project this year.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who led the inspection of the city’s sanitary landfill located within a 30-hectare compound in Barangay Felisa on Tuesday, said in an interview that the city government has already conducted a bidding for the construction of Cell No. 5 ahead of the closure management phase of Cell No. 4.

“The timetable is six months. We have to finish Cell No. 5 by June. It will be located beside Cell No. 4. The award was issued to them last week. We’re hoping they can finish it prior to six months,” he added.

READ: Binaliw landfill: Death toll rises to 13; Cebu City declares state of calamity

Starting Jan. 1, the city government contracted the Luzon-based consortium of International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc. (ISWIMS), D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development Inc. and San Igmedio Builders Inc. to implement its almost P437-million solid waste management program, covering the period Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026.

The service contracts include P327.9 million for garbage collection, hauling, and disposal; and P109 million for environmental and sanitary services, including the operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

During the inspection, Gasataya underscored the need for the strict implementation of safety protocols to prevent incidents like the recent landfill collapse in Cebu City.

“What we want to ensure is that all compliance measures are in place so that what happened in Cebu will not happen here in Bacolod,” the mayor said.

ISWIMS operations manager Mario Sandil assured Gasataya that their top priority is proper waste compaction.

READ: Cebu City under calamity state after landfill avalanche

“Aside from mixing soil with the waste, we also place topsoil on every three meters of waste to achieve better compaction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gasataya said the city government has a pending memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of a 10-megawatt waste-to-energy project.

“I was authorized by the City Council to sign the MOA with the DOE. They communicated with us last December. They’re willing to provide all the technical support to us,” he added.

Gasataya said he hopes that within the next three months, they can put in place a final timetable for the project implementation.

“It’s either the city will enter into a public-private partnership or will finance the project. The DOE will provide us with the technical skills and support as well as help us come up with a feasibility study,” he said.

Gasataya said the city government will not limit its waste management initiatives to efficient garbage collection and landfill management.

“We will also pursue a waste-to-energy plant as a proactive solution to our garbage woes,” he added. (PNA)

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