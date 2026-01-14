‘Slow’ Binaliw rescue pace defended by CCDRMC, danger to rescuers cited

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A city disaster official has defended the pace of search and rescue operations at the collapsed Binaliw landfill, saying what families perceive as “slow retrieval” is a necessary trade-off to protect rescuers working under extremely dangerous conditions.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said rescue teams were operating cautiously because personnel would be entering unstable voids beneath massive piles of garbage, soil, and metal debris, where any misstep could trigger another collapse.

“Yes, tinood gyud nga hinay ang retrieval, pero tungod gyud na sa peligro,” Tumulak said in a recent interview.

(Yes, it is true that the retrieval is slow, but it is because it is really dangerous.)

READ: Binaliw landfill: Death toll rises to 13; Cebu City declares state of calamity

He explained that rescuers were crawling into holes beneath the rubble amid sharp metals, toxic fumes, and unstable waste.

“Dili sayon ug alang sa kaluwasan sa atong rescuers, kinahanglan gyud nga ampingan nato sila,” he said.

(It is not easy and for the safety of our rescuers, we need to be really careful.)

Tumulak said authorities accepted the frustration of families but stressed that safety protocols could not be compromised.

“Even if they say it’s slow, we accept that. But we have to look after the welfare of our rescuers,” he said.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

To increase capacity while maintaining safety, Tumulak said more responders had been deployed from various local government units and private groups. Operations are ongoing 24 hours a day.

He said the collapse site had been divided into four quadrants, each handled by separate rescue groups composed of three teams with about 20 personnel each.

This setup, he explained, would allow immediate response if something would go wrong inside the debris.

“We established signals and warning systems so that if something happens inside, responders can immediately pull them out,” Tumulak said. Paths inside the rubble must first be cleared, while the use of heavy equipment such as boom cranes is strictly controlled.

“We are very careful with cranes. If something falls while there are people underneath, that’s double the risk,” he said, noting that all personnel were ordered to evacuate the area during crane operations, which further slows progress.

Tumulak confirmed that some rescuers had sustained injuries, but none were serious.

READ: Cebu City under calamity state after landfill avalanche

Still ‘search and rescue’

Amid growing fears that survivors might no longer be found, Tumulak insisted that authorities had not shifted to a purely retrieval phase.

“We remain in the stage of search and rescue,” he said. “We cannot say retrieval because it will be unfair to the families.”

Invoking faith, Tumulak said responders would continue to hope for a miracle.

“On Sto. Niño, we should say it’s a miracle. We are still waiting for that,” he said, adding that many rescuers themselves identify with the families of the victims.

“What the families are feeling—the agony and fear—our rescuers feel that too. That is what pushes them to continue,” he said.

Asked if there were any confirmed signs of life, Tumulak said none could be established as of this time.

He explained that detecting life had become more difficult because of flooding in the debris and the extensive use of heavy equipment.

“As of now, it’s difficult to use machines or gadgets to detect signs of life because the area is already saturated and disturbed,” he said.

As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, Tumulak said no additional bodies had been recovered. The confirmed death toll remains at 13, while 18 others are hospitalized.

Families’ frustration

At the site, relatives of missing workers have grown increasingly emotional, with some openly blaming what they describe as delayed action for the deaths of loved ones who, they believe, might have survived with faster intervention.

Authorities have acknowledged the anguish but reiterated that rescue operations must balance urgency with the safety of responders working in highly unstable conditions.

Background

The death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse rose to 13 on Tuesday, January 13, as recovery operations continued at the Prime Waste Solutions Cebu facility in Barangay Binaliw.

The Cebu City Council has declared a city-wide state of calamity and approved the release of ₱30 million from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund to support emergency response and address disruptions in garbage disposal following the facility’s closure.

The council also declared Friday, January 16, a day of mourning for the victims, with a Mass to be held at the Barangay Binaliw Gymnasium.

Rescue teams are still searching for 25 individuals reported missing. Some of the injured were initially taken to hospitals by private vehicles due to a lack of ambulances at the time of the incident.

Mayor Nestor Archival has said Prime Waste Solutions Cebu was committed to supporting injured workers and the families of those who died.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas has cited weeks of rainfall and poor engineering practices as likely factors behind the collapse, noting that trash piles reaching up to 35 meters high sat on sloping terrain and were oversaturated by rain.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued a cease-and-desist order against the facility pending compliance proceedings.

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