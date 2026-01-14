LPA inside PAR likely to develop into cyclone, dampen parts of PH

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has a huge potential to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 755 km. east of Davao City, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Its trough will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas, the Davao Region, Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

PAGASA forecast rains in Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA added that moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will also bring light rains to the Cordillera region and the rest of Cagayan Valley, and isolated light rains to the Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

READ: Rain forecast in parts of PH due to amihan, LPA trough on Jan. 14

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast in Northern Luzon, and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP