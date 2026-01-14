Cebu City: Prime Waste must update families, answer liability questions

Families of those still trapped in the rubble after a landslide at Binaliw Landfill grow frustrated and angry as the search and retrieval operation has been days underway. | CDN Photo/ Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid growing anger from families of missing workers, Cebu City disaster officials said the private operator of the Binaliw landfill should be the one issuing clear and regular updates on the tragedy.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said questions about liability, the true status of missing workers, and whether the operation had shifted from rescue to retrieval should be addressed directly by Prime Waste Solutions, not the city government.

Man-made or natural catastrophe?

“In terms of liability, we cannot yet say if this was man-made or a natural catastrophe,” Tumulak said in an interview. “That is for the DENR, particularly the Environmental Management Bureau, to investigate. As an LGU, our focus is on rescue operations. Legal issues will be referred to DENR.”

READ: Binaliw landfill: Death toll rises to 13; Cebu City declares state of calamity

Tumulak’s remarks came as families of missing workers questioned why no clear answers had been given after the lapse of the critical 72-hour window, and whether officials had been transparent about the chances of survival.

Landfill operator

He said the responsibility to provide clear, honest, and consistent updates would lie with the landfill operator.

“That’s the responsibility of Prime Waste. It’s a private entity,” Tumulak said. “They should even be thankful to the city government for the support, not because we are dumping garbage there, but for the sake of the families and victims. Sila unta ang muhatag og solusyon (They should have been the ones to give a solution).”

READ: ‘Slow’ Binaliw rescue pace defended by CCDRMC, danger to rescuers cited

Person to answer queries

Tumulak said the CCDRRMC had already urged the company to designate a spokesperson who could answer questions and issue regular public briefings, particularly for the families directly affected by the tragedy.

“There should be a person liable to answer these queries, especially to the families,” he said. “As of now, I have not seen anyone responsible stepping forward.”

While acknowledging that Prime Waste personnel are also grieving colleagues who died or remain missing, Tumulak said this does not excuse the absence of clear communication.

“We understand their situation, but there should have been someone to answer these questions,” he said.

READ: Cebu City under calamity state after landfill avalanche

Assistance offered, questions persist

Prime Waste Solutions has reportedly offered to shoulder burial arrangements, including the extrication and transport of remains and burial expenses, and has extended limited financial assistance to affected families.

However, these offers have not eased public concern over accountability, particularly as no definitive statement has been issued by the company on the status of those still missing or on potential lapses that may have led to the collapse.

As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, Tumulak said no additional bodies had been recovered. The confirmed death toll remains at 13, while 18 injured workers are hospitalized. Dozens more remain unaccounted for.

Liability, probes underway

Mayor Nestor Archival has earlier said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) must also be scrutinized for possible regulatory lapses, stressing that the city government could not unilaterally shut down a landfill operating under an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) issued by the national agency.

“We are not actually the ones to say there is a violation—that is DENR,” Archival said previously. “To close the landfill, there is a process. The one to say it is no longer acceptable is DENR, because they issued the ECC.”

Following the collapse, DENR Region 7 issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., halting landfill operations while allowing rescue, retrieval, and cleanup activities.

The agency said it would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to determine responsibility, and had ordered the operator to submit a compliance plan within 90 days.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla has also directed EMB Central Visayas to develop long-term, resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu, while conducting a comprehensive technical assessment of the Binaliw facility, including slope stability, drainage, and compliance with approved designs.

Accountability

The deadly collapse has revived long-standing concerns over the landfill’s operations, including alleged violations of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, quarrying and earth-moving issues, and repeated complaints from residents and local officials over odor, wastewater, and the increasing height of waste piles.

As investigations continue, city officials said coordination with national agencies would remain focused on rescue and recovery, while accountability—both regulatory and corporate—must be addressed through proper legal and administrative processes.

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