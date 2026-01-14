Tabogon, Cebu: Cop charged for alleged assault on PWD

A screengrab from a CCTV footage shows the alleged assault by a police officer assigned to the Tabogon Municipal Police Station against a person with disability (PWD). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Criminal charges have been filed against a police officer assigned to Tabogon Municipal Police Station following the alleged assault of a person with disability (PWD), the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) confirmed on Tuesday, January 13.

The CPPO confirmed that a case for physical injuries and grave threats had been formally filed in court against the officer, elevating the incident from internal investigation to judicial proceedings.

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As of Wednesday, January 14, Tabogon Municipal Police Station said that the police officer had posted bail and was released from custody, but administrative proceedings against him would continue.

Alleged assault

The charges stem from an incident in Tabogon, Cebu, in which the officer was accused of physically assaulting a PWD during a roadside confrontation.

Based on CCTV footage, the incident occurred after both the officer and the victim were riding motorcycles.

The officer allegedly blocked the victim’s path, disembarked from his motorcycle, and repeatedly punched the victim, causing him to fall.

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The assault reportedly continued even after the victim was already on the ground and attempting to leave the area.

The case drew public attention after the footage and related posts circulated on social media, prompting verification and immediate action by police authorities.

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According to the CPPO, the filing of charges followed case build-up and coordination with the victim and witnesses.

The officer’s issued firearm and police equipment were earlier taken into custody as part of standard procedure.

‘Violence will not be tolerated’

In a statement, CPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the office moved swiftly to pursue both criminal and administrative remedies, stressing that acts of violence—especially against vulnerable individuals—woould not be tolerated within the police organization.

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Mangelen emphasized that accountability would apply to all police personnel regardless of rank or assignment, and that the case would be handled with transparency, impartiality, and due process.

The CPPO reiterated that while the incident involved a police officer, it did not reflect the conduct of the majority of its personnel in Cebu province, adding that internal cleansing and discipline would remain priorities as the case proceeded in court.

Tabogon is a municipality of the Province of Cebu estimated to be around 90 kilometers north of Cebu City.

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