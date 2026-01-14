Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino celebrates Sinulog with a cebuano-themed buffet featuring the Cebu goes culinary winning dishes 

In celebration of the Sinulog Festival, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino invites guests to indulge in a special Sinulog Buffet from January 16 to 18, showcasing well-loved Cebuano favorites and award-winning creations.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino invites families, groups, and visiting guests to celebrate the vibrant traditions of the Sinulog weekend with Cebuano cuisine. Reservations may be made through https://forms.office.com/r/WXYX9a8Ubk.

As part of this festive spread, the buffet will include notable dishes from the Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 competition, highlighting the skills of the Waterfront chefs. This special “6 hands” collaboration is led by Executive Chefs Gerwin Bailon and June Fernandez, together with Pastry Chef Izl Tantay, and made possible through the support of Chef Randy Lagas, Chef Edgar Rodriguez, Chef Junel Ortega, Chef Keith Delgado, Chef Syl Malig-on, Chef Cirilo Galibot, Chef Apolinario Navarro, and Chef Femia Casabuena.

Among the featured award-winning dishes are:

Sutukil – Bronze Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and Diploma Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan

– Bronze Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and Diploma Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan Putomaya (Kakanin Category) – Diploma Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan

– Diploma Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan Pungko-Pungko (Regional Pica-Pica Category) – Gold Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan and Bronze Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

– Gold Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan and Bronze Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino Best Regional Ingredient Coconut Vinegar – Gold Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan and Diploma Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

– Gold Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan and Diploma Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino Garden-Themed Wedding Cake – Silver Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

– Silver Award for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino Best Traditional/Modern Regional Cooking Technique with the Theme: Puso Cebu – Gold Award for Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan

The Sinulog Buffet is available at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s Uno. Priced at Php 1,188 per person for lunch and Php 1,688 per person for dinner, the lunch buffet is served from 12:00 NN to 2:30 PM, and the dinner buffet from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The featured dishes are also available at Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan’s Uno. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino invites families, groups, and visiting guests to celebrate the vibrant traditions of the Sinulog weekend with Cebuano cuisine. Reservations may be made through https://forms.office.com/r/WXYX9a8Ubk. For inquiries, guests may contact (032) 232-6888 Local 8604.