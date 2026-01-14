Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City to showcase dances, ‘wall of sound’

| Photo courtesy of the Tagbilaran City government

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least 400 Tagbilaran City residents will showcase their talents and music as they join the Sinulog Grand Parade for the first time this year.

The city government is making history as it sends 100 dancers, 200 props men, and 100 instrumentalists to compete in the Sinulog Based category of the grand parade on Sunday.

“For the first time ever, Tagbilaran City joins the grand devotion to Señor Santo Niño at SINULOG 2026 in Cebu City! Mo-apas jud ning mga Tagbilaranon (The Tagbilaranons will really keep up), following the call and guidance of Archbishop Abet Uy, united in faith and devotion,” Mayor Jane Yap said.

READ: ‘Sinulog sa Dakbayan contingents may perform in Grand Parade’

Best performers

And city officials, led by Yap, are not just sending neophyte performers to the Sinulog.

The Tagbilaran City contingent consist of their best dancers, selected from the Saulog sa Tagbilaran winners in 2025, 2016, 2015, and 2014. They are also joined by performers from Barangay Ubujan that won 1st place in the Sandugo sa Bohol 2025.

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

| Photo courtesy of the Tagbilaran City government

To further spice up their city’s debut in the Sinulog, they will also showcase their “wall of music” during the grand parade.

| Photo courtesy of the Tagbilaran City government

Performers will dance to the Sinulog beat and musical arrangement of the Bohol United Symphonic Band.

“We aren’t just bringing a dance; we’re bringing a wall of sound. The Bohol United Symphonic Band—featuring 100 instrumentalists—will provide the powerful heartbeat for our 100 dancers and 200 props masters,” the city government said.

Grandest stage of all

Tagbilaran City performers had been practicing at the CPG Sports Complex.

Today, January 14, they are set to travel to Cebu to already practice their blocking at the CCSC stage, where the Sinulog 2026 Ritual Showdown will be held.

As they prepare for their first appearance in the Sinulog, the city government is urging its constituents to pray and cheer for their performers “as they prepare to represent Tagbilaran on the grandest stage of all!”

Yap said that 2025 was a year of blessings, challenges, and victories and “This 2026, we humbly offer our prayers, our dance, and our whole hearts to Señor Sto. Niño asking for guidance, safety and protection, good health and abundant blessings for every Tagbilaranon.”

“Kada sayaw, kada ampo, kada singot ug paningkamot, atong tanang ihalad kang Señor Sto. Niño,” she added.

(Every dance, every prayer, every sweat and effort, we will all offer to the Señor Sto. Niño.)

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