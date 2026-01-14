Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

Four individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Cebu (left), while three were arrested inside a suspected drug den in Cebu City (right), both on Tuesday evening, January 13. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcement agencies confiscated more than P54 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested seven individuals in two separate buy-bust operations conducted in Naga City, Cebu, and Cebu City on Tuesday evening, January 13.

Authorities confiscated about 8,011 grams of suspected shabu with a combined estimated market value of roughly P54,474,800 from the two operations, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

READ: Construction painter, 2 others nabbed in Cebu City buy bust

Naga City operation

In the larger operation, a target-listed drug personality and three alleged cohorts were arrested during a late-night buy-bust at Sitio Suba, Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, at around 11:25 p.m.

Operatives recovered eight packs of suspected shabu weighing about eight kilos, with an estimated market value of P54.4 million.

The primary suspect was identified as alias “Clifford,” 47, a driver and resident of South Poblacion, Naga City.

READ: Cebu City drug den: Couple, 3 visitors busted

Also arrested were his alleged cohorts: alias “Maricel,” 39, jobless, from Barangay Tuyan; alias “Joseph,” 52, a driver from Barangay Looc, Mandaue City; and alias “Barbara,” 29, an online seller from Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

Aside from the illegal drugs, operatives also seized buy-bust money, several ATM and identification cards, seven cellular phones, and a four-wheel vehicle believed to have been used in drug distribution activities.

Authorities said the group had been under surveillance since April 2025, with intelligence indicating an estimated disposal of about five kilograms of illegal drugs weekly, supplying areas in Central Visayas and Negros Oriental.

READ: Bacolod City police seize P8.8M in meth for Sinulog fest in Kabankalan

Drug den dismantled in Cebu City

Earlier the same day, another buy-bust operation led to the shutdown of a drug den at Sitio Granada, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, at around 6:22 p.m.

Three individuals were arrested, including the alleged drug den maintainer, alias “Jorge,” 43, jobless.

Arrested along with him is alias “Cesar,” 56, a taxi driver; and alias “Arniel,” 42, a sidewalk vendor. All three are residents of Barangay Quiot.

Seized from the Cebu City operation were 18 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 11 grams, valued at approximately P74,800, along with buy-bust money, strips of aluminum foil with drug residue, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant and followed a one-week case buildup, with intelligence pointing to an estimated weekly disposal of 20 to 50 grams.

Suspects detained

All seized drug evidence from both operations have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

The seven suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, as appropriate charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are prepared against them.

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