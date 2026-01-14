Pam wants to revive Mega Cebu

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Photo by Morexette Marie Erram [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If it meant fast-tracking the implementation of big-ticket infrastructure projects for Metro Cebu, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants the revival of the Mega Cebu.

In a recent press conference, Baricuatro unveiled her administration’s plans to conduct feasibility studies on two large infrastructure proposals.

READ: ‘Compassion, respect, hard work’: Gov. Pam’s call for Cebu in 2026

These are the dams for Cotcot-Mananga-Lusaran and the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility.

Describing them as priority projects, the governor said they aimed to kickstart feasibility studies within this year.

If plans go smoothly and accordingly, the Capitol wants both projects to start construction by 2027.

READ: Gov Pam defends Imee Marcos amid Basilica dress code backlash

Baricuatro’s push for the two projects also formed part of her bigger goal to reestablish Mega Cebu.

“It is my goal (to revive Mega Cebu),” said Baricuatro.

READ: How the Philippines forestalled its own development–and how we may redeem it

Mega Cebu, conceptualized in 2013, aims to provide ‘a long-term development vision and project aiming to transform Metro Cebu into a globally competitive, sustainable, and integrated city-region by 2050.’

However, within the past few years, plans under Mega Cebu became inactive due to various reasons, ranging from lack of political will to delays in the implementation of proposed projects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP