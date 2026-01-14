Tejero fire victims: Cebu City OKs P2.98M aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved the release of P2.98 million in financial assistance for residents displaced by a major fire that razed a densely populated area in Barangay Tejero earlier this month.

The assistance package was approved through a disaster resolution adopted during the council’s regular session on January 13, following a recommendation from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

The resolution, moved by Majority Floor Leader Councilor Dave Tumulak, authorizes the charging of P2,980,000 against the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of the city’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) for 2026 to support rehabilitation and recovery efforts for fire victims.

READ: 400 left homeless after huge fire hits Tejero, Cebu City

Based on CCDRRMC data, the fire that broke out on January 10, 2026, at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Tejero, affected 114 houses, displacing 208 families or 817 individuals, many of whom were forced to seek temporary shelter at evacuation centers.

The blaze, which was raised to a third alarm, spread rapidly through tightly packed residential structures made mostly of light materials, causing extensive damage to property and disrupting livelihoods.

In the resolution, the council cited the legal basis for the assistance under Republic Act No. 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which allows the declaration of a state of calamity in cases of natural or human-induced hazards.

The declaration enables the city government to tap emergency funds, expedite procurement, and implement urgent relief, rehabilitation, and recovery measures.

Earlier this month, the Cebu City government placed the entire city under a state of calamity, following the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide that killed at least 18 people and injured another 18, as well as the Tejero fire incident.

Under the approved resolution, the City Secretary was also authorized to furnish copies to the Office of the Mayor, CCDRRMC, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Barangay Tejero, and DSWS for proper implementation and coordination.

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