Cases vs Pam over Swat photo junked

An AI-generated photo showing Gov. Pamela Baricuatro donning a Swat uniform. | Photo from Pamela Baricuatro/Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Prosecutor has junked the cases lodged against Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro over her artificial intelligence (AI)- generated photo wearing a Swat (Special Weapons and Tactics) uniform.

In a two-page resolution, the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor dismissed criminal charges Byron Garcia filed against Baricuatro for insufficient evidence.

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Not sufficient

“After an evaluation of the record, the Undersigned Investigating Prosecutor do(es) not find the facts and circumstances as sufficient to support a prima facie evidence with a reasonable certainty of conviction to charge the Respondent in court,” portions of the document read.

The decision was promulgated on December 19, 2025, copies of which were furnished to the media on Wednesday, January 14.

It was signed by Senior Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Marlon Atillo and Provincial Prosecutor Ludivico Vistal Cutaran.

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Computer-generated image

Aside from lack of evidence, the prosecutors pointed out that the complaint failed to ‘firmly establish’ elements of the crime, especially that the photo itself was generated by a computer.

“Therefore not constitutive of a “public and improper use of uniform or insignia. Moreover, the uniform or insignia does not appear to be a uniform of a specialized unit,” prosecutors said.

Byron Garcia accuses Pam

It can be recalled that Garcia, the brother of former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, accused Baricuatro for illegally wearing law enforcement uniform as shown in a photo published on her official Facebook page.

Using uniforms of law enforcement personnel outside their official function is considered a violation under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

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