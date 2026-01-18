Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown
Stay with us for real-time updates on the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown in Cebu City.
This live page tracks schedules, routes, performances, crowd advisories, traffic updates, and official announcements as the day unfolds, from early preparations to the final performances.
READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival
Live: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown
FREE INTERPRETATION CHAMPIONS, BEST IN STREET DANCING, TOO: TOLEDO CITY
For the full list of Sinulog 2026 winners, read this story.
TAGBILARAN CITY WINS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY, PLUS BEST IN MUSICALITY AWARD
SINULOG 2026 CROWD HAS REACHED 4.7M, CEBU CITY OFFICIALS SAY
What did you think of the Sinulog 2026 fireworks display?
Look who shared the stage with Danao City’s Karansa Festival dancers!
LAST COMPETING CONTINGENT TO PERFORM: AKTIVONG BINALIWHANON
Sinulog Ritual Showdown: Tribu Kinaiyahan is second-to-the-last to perform onstage
NO CLASSES ON MONDAY, JAN. 19, AT ALL LEVELS IN CEBU PROVINCE, GOVERNOR SAYS
SINULOG CROWD ESTIMATE RISES TO 3.3 MILLION, DESPITE LIGHT RAIN
30TH CONTINGENT TO TAKE THE SINULOG STAGE: KABILIN MINDANAW ARTIST GUILD
GOVERNOR PAM READY TO DANCE ON THE SINULOG STAGE
CROWDS GROWING ALONG GEN. MAXILOM, FUENTE OSMEÑA
WELCOME TO THE SINULOG, EL PUEBLO CULTURAL FROM ZAMBOANGA!
LAMBO MABOLO SHOWS THEIR SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN-WINNING PERFORMANCE
RITUAL SHOWDOWN: ASTURIAS CONTINGENT
F. RAMOS ST. AT 3 PM
TEAM KULAFU SA SINULOG
PIT SENYOR, KANG POPE LEO KINI!
IMUS ROAD AT PAST 2 PM
BINGOPLUS FLOAT
RITUAL SHOWDOWN: BARANGAY KASAMBAGAN
NITUNGA ANG MGA STAR WARS CHARACTERS
Cebu City suspends classes at all levels on Jan. 19 after Sinulog
Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private, on Monday, January 19, 2026, following the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade.
The suspension of classes was done through an executive order issued by Mayor Nestor Archival to allow students, teachers, and school personnel time to rest and recover after Cebu City’s biggest annual religious and cultural event.
In the order, the mayor cited the scale of the Sinulog Festival. He said the festival drew thousands of devotees and visitors. It requires extensive preparation, such as the mobilization of resources and logistical coordination involving schools, families, communities, and government offices.
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COTABATO CONTINGENT PERFORMERS GITABANG
GARBAGE AT IMUS CENTER ISLAND
HUGPONG MANANAYAW NG BAYAN
VISITORS FROM TAGBILARAN ENJOY THE SINULOG
IMUS ROAD THIS AFTERNOON
CROWD GETTING BIGGER
NO CLASSES ON MONDAY IN CEBU CITY
ARCHIVAL GISUBAY ANG DAGAN SA GRAND PARADE
TOYOTA FLOAT
BACOLOD’S MASSKARA FESTIVAL IN SINULOG
VIEW FROM THE OSMEÑA BLVD. SKYWALK
NAGKADAGHAN ANG TAWO SA OSMEÑA BLVD.
CROWD ESTIMATE AT NOON: 135,000
STREET DANCING: LUMAD BASAKANON
NAGKADAGHAN NA ANG MGA TAWO
PAHUWAY SA! MANIUDTO SA TA!
MAYOR ARCHIVAL SA DAGAN SA SINULOG
STREET DANCING: TRIBU KASAMBAGAN
STREET DANCING: MUNICIPALITY OF MOALBOAL
STREET DANCING: BANAY SAN NICOLASNON
PALAWAN PAY FLOAT
FESTIVAL QUEEN 2026
SINULOG NEWS UPDATE
STREET DANCING: MANDAUE CITY
STREET DANCING: MASSKARA FESTIVAL
STREET DANCING: CARCAR CITY
STREET DANCING: BANAY TALAMBAN
STREET DANCING: LAS PIÑAS
SINULOG FESTIVAL IS HERE!
SINULOG STREET DANCING: BAIS CITY
SINULOG STREET DANCING: SITIO SA ALCOY
SINULOG STREET DANCING: TRIBU BULAKNON
FIREFIGHTERS DANCE THE SINULOG
BAIS CITY LEVELS UP FOR SINULOG 2026
SINULOG 2026 OFFICIALLY OPENS
NAGSINUG SI PALMA SA CCSC
CROWD AT MANGO AVENUE AT PAST 8 A.M. TODAY
Sinulog 2026: Authorities heighten watch vs entry of meth into Cebu
Authorities have intensified the monitoring of ports across Cebu amid concerns that illegal drugs could be smuggled into the province through maritime routes for possible distribution during the Sinulog festival.
The heightened port security comes after the arrest of a suspected high-level drug personality, identified as alias Clifford, and three alleged accomplices during a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Cebu, on January 13.
The suspects yielded around eight kilos of suspected meth, estimated to be valued at P54.4 million.
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ANDAM NA ANG SUDLANAN SA MGA BADLUNGON POD
READY NA POD ANG MGA TAGA-TAGBILARAN CITY
BATOBALANI SA GUGMA
BANAUAN CULTURAL GROUP DANCER: READY NA MI!
HALAD NI GWEN
Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer at concelebrated pontifical Mass
More than 100 priests, led by the Augustinian friars who administer the basilica, concelebrated the pontifical Mass with Cebu Archbishop Uy.
Bishop Stephano Lameck Musomba, OSA, first bishop of the Diocese of Bagamoyo in Tanzia, also concelebrated.
At the start of the Mass, Archbishop Uy urged the congregation to pray for those who fell victim to earthquakes, flooding, typhoons, and the recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.
The archbishop also enjoined the faithful to offer the Mass for the transformation of the country’s politicians so that they will serve their constituents better.
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SINULOG OPENING MASS HOMILY
OSMEÑA BOULEVARD SA 8:16 AM
MGA KAPULISAN PADAYON SA PAGBANTAY
KAINIT SA ADLAW? WAY PROBLEMA!
Pam’s first Sinulog dance to center on environmental stewardship
Environmental stewardship will take center stage in Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s Sinulog dance presentation this Sunday.
Her dance will highlight care and compassion for nature through the theme Laudato Si’, a concept inspired by the call to protect and care for the environment.
Baricuatro will be joined on the Sinulog stage by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., Danao City Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano, and other provincial officials.
They gave the public a glimpsed of their Sinulog dance presentation during a rehearsal held Saturday night, January 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
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SINULOG MASS AT CCSC STARTS
WHAT THEY ARE EXPECTING FOR THE SINULOG
SINULOG SPECTATORS START TO ARRIVE
MENSAHE NI POPE LEO XIV SA FIESTA SEÑOR
SINULOG CONTINGENTS AT IMUS
FOOD VENDORS NANGANDAM POD
CCSC GATES NOW OPEN!
NISAYO SA CCSC PARA SA SINULOG
COMING IN EARLY FOR THE SINULOG
NISAYO POD PARA MAKAPALIT OG SINULOG TICKETS
CONTINGENTS AT THEIR STARTING AREAS
BLEACHERS NEARLY FULL FOR THE SINULOG
ALBINO PYTHON UG ANG IYANG TAG-IYA
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