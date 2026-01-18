Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Stay with us for real-time updates on the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown in Cebu City.

This live page tracks schedules, routes, performances, crowd advisories, traffic updates, and official announcements as the day unfolds, from early preparations to the final performances.

READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

FREE INTERPRETATION CHAMPIONS, BEST IN STREET DANCING, TOO: TOLEDO CITY

For the full list of Sinulog 2026 winners, read this story.

TAGBILARAN CITY WINS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY, PLUS BEST IN MUSICALITY AWARD

SINULOG 2026 CROWD HAS REACHED 4.7M, CEBU CITY OFFICIALS SAY

What did you think of the Sinulog 2026 fireworks display?

Look who shared the stage with Danao City’s Karansa Festival dancers!

LAST COMPETING CONTINGENT TO PERFORM: AKTIVONG BINALIWHANON

Sinulog Ritual Showdown: Tribu Kinaiyahan is second-to-the-last to perform onstage

NO CLASSES ON MONDAY, JAN. 19, AT ALL LEVELS IN CEBU PROVINCE, GOVERNOR SAYS

SINULOG CROWD ESTIMATE RISES TO 3.3 MILLION, DESPITE LIGHT RAIN

30TH CONTINGENT TO TAKE THE SINULOG STAGE: KABILIN MINDANAW ARTIST GUILD

GOVERNOR PAM READY TO DANCE ON THE SINULOG STAGE

CROWDS GROWING ALONG GEN. MAXILOM, FUENTE OSMEÑA

WELCOME TO THE SINULOG, EL PUEBLO CULTURAL FROM ZAMBOANGA!

LAMBO MABOLO SHOWS THEIR SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN-WINNING PERFORMANCE

RITUAL SHOWDOWN: ASTURIAS CONTINGENT

F. RAMOS ST. AT 3 PM

TEAM KULAFU SA SINULOG

PIT SENYOR, KANG POPE LEO KINI!

IMUS ROAD AT PAST 2 PM

BINGOPLUS FLOAT

RITUAL SHOWDOWN: BARANGAY KASAMBAGAN

NITUNGA ANG MGA STAR WARS CHARACTERS

Cebu City suspends classes at all levels on Jan. 19 after Sinulog

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | File Photo

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private, on Monday, January 19, 2026, following the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade.

The suspension of classes was done through an executive order issued by Mayor Nestor Archival to allow students, teachers, and school personnel time to rest and recover after Cebu City’s biggest annual religious and cultural event.

In the order, the mayor cited the scale of the Sinulog Festival. He said the festival drew thousands of devotees and visitors. It requires extensive preparation, such as the mobilization of resources and logistical coordination involving schools, families, communities, and government offices.

Click this link to read full story

COTABATO CONTINGENT PERFORMERS GITABANG

GARBAGE AT IMUS CENTER ISLAND

HUGPONG MANANAYAW NG BAYAN

VISITORS FROM TAGBILARAN ENJOY THE SINULOG

IMUS ROAD THIS AFTERNOON

CROWD GETTING BIGGER

NO CLASSES ON MONDAY IN CEBU CITY

ARCHIVAL GISUBAY ANG DAGAN SA GRAND PARADE

TOYOTA FLOAT

BACOLOD’S MASSKARA FESTIVAL IN SINULOG

VIEW FROM THE OSMEÑA BLVD. SKYWALK

NAGKADAGHAN ANG TAWO SA OSMEÑA BLVD.

CROWD ESTIMATE AT NOON: 135,000

STREET DANCING: LUMAD BASAKANON

NAGKADAGHAN NA ANG MGA TAWO

PAHUWAY SA! MANIUDTO SA TA!

MAYOR ARCHIVAL SA DAGAN SA SINULOG

STREET DANCING: TRIBU KASAMBAGAN

STREET DANCING: MUNICIPALITY OF MOALBOAL

STREET DANCING: BANAY SAN NICOLASNON

PALAWAN PAY FLOAT

FESTIVAL QUEEN 2026

STREET DANCING: MANDAUE CITY

STREET DANCING: MASSKARA FESTIVAL

STREET DANCING: CARCAR CITY

STREET DANCING: BANAY TALAMBAN

STREET DANCING: LAS PIÑAS

SINULOG FESTIVAL IS HERE!

SINULOG STREET DANCING: BAIS CITY

SINULOG STREET DANCING: SITIO SA ALCOY

SINULOG STREET DANCING: TRIBU BULAKNON

FIREFIGHTERS DANCE THE SINULOG

BAIS CITY LEVELS UP FOR SINULOG 2026

SINULOG 2026 OFFICIALLY OPENS

NAGSINUG SI PALMA SA CCSC

CROWD AT MANGO AVENUE AT PAST 8 A.M. TODAY

Sinulog 2026: Authorities heighten watch vs entry of meth into Cebu

Authorities have intensified the monitoring of ports across Cebu amid concerns that illegal drugs could be smuggled into the province through maritime routes for possible distribution during the Sinulog festival.

The heightened port security comes after the arrest of a suspected high-level drug personality, identified as alias Clifford, and three alleged accomplices during a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Cebu, on January 13.

The suspects yielded around eight kilos of suspected meth, estimated to be valued at P54.4 million.

Click this link to read full story

ANDAM NA ANG SUDLANAN SA MGA BADLUNGON POD

READY NA POD ANG MGA TAGA-TAGBILARAN CITY

BATOBALANI SA GUGMA

BANAUAN CULTURAL GROUP DANCER: READY NA MI!

HALAD NI GWEN

Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer at concelebrated pontifical Mass

As we enter the holy season of Advent and draw closer to Christmas, Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy writes to the Cebuano faithful with a pastoral concern and a loving appeal. | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu [FILE PHOTO]

More than 100 priests, led by the Augustinian friars who administer the basilica, concelebrated the pontifical Mass with Cebu Archbishop Uy.

Bishop Stephano Lameck Musomba, OSA, first bishop of the Diocese of Bagamoyo in Tanzia, also concelebrated.

At the start of the Mass, Archbishop Uy urged the congregation to pray for those who fell victim to earthquakes, flooding, typhoons, and the recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

The archbishop also enjoined the faithful to offer the Mass for the transformation of the country’s politicians so that they will serve their constituents better.

Click this link to read full story

SINULOG OPENING MASS HOMILY

OSMEÑA BOULEVARD SA 8:16 AM

MGA KAPULISAN PADAYON SA PAGBANTAY

KAINIT SA ADLAW? WAY PROBLEMA!

Pam’s first Sinulog dance to center on environmental stewardship

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro rehearsed Saturday night for her Sinulog dance presentation with the Danao City contingent. She is joined by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Danao City Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano. | CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

Environmental stewardship will take center stage in Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s Sinulog dance presentation this Sunday.

Her dance will highlight care and compassion for nature through the theme Laudato Si’, a concept inspired by the call to protect and care for the environment.

Baricuatro will be joined on the Sinulog stage by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., Danao City Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano, and other provincial officials.

They gave the public a glimpsed of their Sinulog dance presentation during a rehearsal held Saturday night, January 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Click this link to read full story

SINULOG MASS AT CCSC STARTS

WHAT THEY ARE EXPECTING FOR THE SINULOG

SINULOG SPECTATORS START TO ARRIVE

MENSAHE NI POPE LEO XIV SA FIESTA SEÑOR

SINULOG CONTINGENTS AT IMUS

FOOD VENDORS NANGANDAM POD

CCSC GATES NOW OPEN!

NISAYO SA CCSC PARA SA SINULOG

COMING IN EARLY FOR THE SINULOG

NISAYO POD PARA MAKAPALIT OG SINULOG TICKETS

CONTINGENTS AT THEIR STARTING AREAS

BLEACHERS NEARLY FULL FOR THE SINULOG

ALBINO PYTHON UG ANG IYANG TAG-IYA

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy