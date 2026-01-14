New menu, new vibe at bai Hotel Cebu’s Wallstreet Coffee + Bar 

Wallstreet Coffee + Bar, located on the ground floor of bai Hotel Cebu, recently rolled out a refreshed menu and an expanded seating area designed for everyday café visits and small gatherings.

For inquiries or reservations, contact (032) 888 2500 or email fbreservation@baihotel.com.ph.

The menu launch happened on January 11, led by bai Hotel’s Food and Beverage Manager, David Theiry. The update arrives in time for the Sinulog season, when bai Hotel Cebu continues to be a preferred option for international visitors who want to experience the festival atmosphere and witness Sinulog celebrations.

Guests can now find new drink additions including the Matcha Madness Series, Cucumber Virgin Mojito, and Hibiscus Virgin Spritz, along with a wider selection of pastries. The new drinks and pastry options suit laid-back conversations and mid-day breaks with friends, family, or hotel guests.

One practical update is the inclusion of calorie (kcal) counts on drinks, giving guests clearer information when choosing what to order. Wallstreet Coffee + Bar has also streamlined its serving approach, with drinks now offered in one standard size. The café has also shifted away from plastic cups, aligning the refresh with a more thoughtful service setup.

Beyond the menu, Wallstreet Coffee + Bar has expanded its space, adding more seating capacity and introducing a section that can be used for private gatherings. The expanded seating also makes it easier to sit down with a laptop or meet someone for a short discussion over coffee and pastries.

For in-hotel bai Hotel Cebu events, the coffee cart remains available for functions that need on-site beverage service. For inquiries or reservations, contact (032) 888 2500 or email fbreservation@baihotel.com.ph.