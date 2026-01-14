Tropical Depression Ada: Signal No. 1 up in parts of VisMin

Image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA – The low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression (TD) and was named Ada, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Ada was located 635 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 35 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in an update.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

READ: LPA inside PAR likely to develop into cyclone, dampen parts of PH

Ada is forecast to bring strong winds in areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted: Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

It will also cause heavy rains across Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur until Thursday.

PAGASA said it is expecting Ada to reach the tropical storm category within 24 hours, adding that the highest possible wind signal is no. 2.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast Ada to move west northwestward to northwestward over the next three days.

Forecaster Benison Estareja, however, clarified that the forecast track could still change.

For now, Ada is forecast to pass close or make landfall over Eastern Visayas on Friday or Saturday. It will then pass close or make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday or Sunday.

READ: LPA becomes Tropical Depression Ada; Signal No. 1 up in 6 provinces

“Ada will not directly affect Cebu, but its outerbands would probably cause rains across Central Visayas over the weekend,” Estareja said in a press conference.

Ada is the country’s first tropical cyclone this year. The last time that the country had experienced a tropical cyclone in January was in 2019.

PAGASA earlier said zero to one cyclone is expected in January.

Administrator Nathaniel Servando said the ongoing weak La Niña phenomenon likely contributed to the development of the cyclone. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP