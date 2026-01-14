Maayo Argao celebrates Sinulog 2026 with “Sinulog fesitivity in full color”

Argao, Cebu — Maayo Argao invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of Sinulog with “Sinulog Festivity in Full Color,” a weekend-long celebration blending tradition, creativity, and indulgence from January 16 to 18, 2026.

Maayo Argao offers a refreshing take on Sinulog—where celebration meets serenity, and tradition is experienced at a more personal pace. Reservations & Inquiries: 0960 056 5524 | 0995 471 5721.

Set against the serene backdrop of southern Cebu, Maayo Argao brings Sinulog closer to home through curated stays, festive dining experiences, and immersive cultural activities designed for families, couples, and groups seeking a meaningful celebration beyond the city streets.

Sinulog stay offers

Booking & Stay Period: January 16–31, 2026 (Saturday bookings are subject to a Php 500 surcharge per room).

Room Rates:

Standard Room – Php 2,800

Family Room – Php 5,500

3-Bedroom Villa – Php 10,200

4-Bedroom Villa – Php 12,800

Inclusions:

Overnight stay

Complimentary breakfast for adults

Welcome refreshment upon arrival

Sinulog Festival package

Booking & Stay Period: January 16–18, 2026

Promo Code: SNLG-BUF

Package Rates:

Standard Room – Php 5,500

Family Room – Php 9,400

3-Bedroom Villa – Php 13,900

4-Bedroom Villa – Php 17,200

Villa Suite – Php 16,600

Inclusions:

Overnight stay

Complimentary breakfast

Choice of Sinulog Dinner or Festive Brunch Buffet for adults and kids • Welcome refreshment upon arrival

Fiesta flavors: Sinulog buffet experience

Savor the Spirit of Sinulog — One Buffet, Endless Flavors

Saturday Dinner Buffet: January 17, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Regular Rate: Php 799

In-house Rate: Php 699

Kids: Php 400 | In-house Kids: Php 375

Sunday Brunch Buffet: January 18, 2026, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Regular Rate: Php 750

In-house Rate: Php 699

Kids: Php 375 | In-house Kids: Php 350

Sinulog activities at Maayo Argao

Saturday | January 17, 2026

Sinulog Welcome Dance – 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Sinulog Headdress Making

Face Painting

DIY Color-Your-Hair – 4:00 PM

Sinulog Dance Lesson & Parade – 5:00 PM

Sunday | January 18, 2026

Sinulog Welcome Dance – 8:00 AM, 12 NN & 3:00 PM

Sinulog Headdress Making

Face Painting

DIY Color-Your-Hair – 4:00 PM

Sinulog Dance Lesson & Parade – 5:00 PM

These family-friendly activities allow guests to actively participate in Sinulog traditions—through dance, color, and creative expression—within the comfort and safety of the resort.

A Sinulog celebration like no other

With its signature blend of heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and relaxed luxury, Maayo Argao offers a refreshing take on Sinulog—where celebration meets serenity, and tradition is experienced at a more personal pace. Reservations & Inquiries: 0960 056 5524 | 0995 471 5721.