Maayo Argao celebrates Sinulog 2026 with “Sinulog fesitivity in full color”

Argao, Cebu — Maayo Argao invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of Sinulog with “Sinulog Festivity in Full Color,” a weekend-long celebration blending tradition, creativity, and indulgence from January 16 to 18, 2026.
Maayo Argao offers a refreshing take on Sinulog—where celebration meets serenity, and tradition is experienced at a more personal pace. Reservations & Inquiries: 0960 056 5524 | 0995 471 5721.
Set against the serene backdrop of southern Cebu, Maayo Argao brings Sinulog closer to home through curated stays, festive dining experiences, and immersive cultural activities designed for families, couples, and groups seeking a meaningful celebration beyond the city streets.
Sinulog stay offers
Booking & Stay Period: January 16–31, 2026 (Saturday bookings are subject to a Php 500 surcharge per room).
Room Rates:
- Standard Room – Php 2,800
- Family Room – Php 5,500
- 3-Bedroom Villa – Php 10,200
- 4-Bedroom Villa – Php 12,800
Inclusions:
- Overnight stay
- Complimentary breakfast for adults
- Welcome refreshment upon arrival
Sinulog Festival package
Booking & Stay Period: January 16–18, 2026
Promo Code: SNLG-BUF
Package Rates:
- Standard Room – Php 5,500
- Family Room – Php 9,400
- 3-Bedroom Villa – Php 13,900
- 4-Bedroom Villa – Php 17,200
- Villa Suite – Php 16,600
Inclusions:
- Overnight stay
- Complimentary breakfast
- Choice of Sinulog Dinner or Festive Brunch Buffet for adults and kids • Welcome refreshment upon arrival
Fiesta flavors: Sinulog buffet experience
Savor the Spirit of Sinulog — One Buffet, Endless Flavors
Saturday Dinner Buffet: January 17, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Regular Rate: Php 799
- In-house Rate: Php 699
- Kids: Php 400 | In-house Kids: Php 375
Sunday Brunch Buffet: January 18, 2026, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Regular Rate: Php 750
- In-house Rate: Php 699
- Kids: Php 375 | In-house Kids: Php 350
Sinulog activities at Maayo Argao
Saturday | January 17, 2026
- Sinulog Welcome Dance – 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM
- Sinulog Headdress Making
- Face Painting
- DIY Color-Your-Hair – 4:00 PM
- Sinulog Dance Lesson & Parade – 5:00 PM
Sunday | January 18, 2026
- Sinulog Welcome Dance – 8:00 AM, 12 NN & 3:00 PM
- Sinulog Headdress Making
- Face Painting
- DIY Color-Your-Hair – 4:00 PM
- Sinulog Dance Lesson & Parade – 5:00 PM
These family-friendly activities allow guests to actively participate in Sinulog traditions—through dance, color, and creative expression—within the comfort and safety of the resort.
A Sinulog celebration like no other
With its signature blend of heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and relaxed luxury, Maayo Argao offers a refreshing take on Sinulog—where celebration meets serenity, and tradition is experienced at a more personal pace. Reservations & Inquiries: 0960 056 5524 | 0995 471 5721.