Missing sabungeros: Laguna court orders arrest of Atong Ang

Charlie “Atong” Ang. —NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Sta. Cruz Laguna Regional Trial Court has ordered the arrest of businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang for the death of several sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts)

Ang is facing three counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention and kidnapping with homicide.

READ: Atong Ang, cops, indicted over missing sabungeros

Last December 9, the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted 22 individuals, including Ang and 15 policemen for the missing sabungeros.

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The cases were filed in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo in Laguna, and Lipa in Batangas.

The DOJ resolution based its indictment on the testimonies of the Patidongan brothers, Julie and Ellakim, who served as close-in security for Ang.

The resolution stated that it was firmly established that Ang, also known as “Boss AA,” exercised command responsibility and actively directed the abduction operations.

“The record shows that all orders to apprehend ‘cheating’ sabungeros emanated from Ang,” the resolution added.

Ang has filed a motion to reconsider and reverse the DOJ resolution, which is still pending.

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