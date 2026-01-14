Cesafi 15-under hoop wars tip off earlier at USC downtown

San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors and Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs’ clash in the 15-under game last Sunday at the University of the Visayas Main Campus gymnasium. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Action resumes in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-under basketball tournament on Thursday, January 15, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Fans will get an earlier start than usual, as all four scheduled games will tip off an hour ahead of the original timetable.

READ: CIT-U, UV stay unbeaten in Cesafi U15 hoop wars – Cebu Daily News

A question of venue

Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran said the adjustment was made due to venue availability, with games now starting at 3 p.m. instead of the previously announced 4 p.m.

The opening matchup at 3 p.m. features the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

READ: CESAFI 15U: UV, CEC, CIT-U, USPF off to winning start

Baby Warriors seek win

Still winless after four outings, the Baby Warriors hope to snap a three-game skid against the unbeaten Baby Panthers, who carry a 2–0 record.

At 5 p.m., the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles face the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs.

The Magis Eagles are at 1–3, while the Jaguar Cubs are still searching for their first victory after dropping their opening two games.

Unbeaten Baby Wildcats

The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats take the floor at 6 p.m. against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

CIT-U aims to extend its unbeaten run and secure a third straight win against the winless Greywolves, who are off to a 0–4 start.

Who loses first?

Closing out the day at 8 p.m. is a clash of undefeated teams, as defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers take on tournament newcomers Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs.

The Baby Lancers sit at 3–0, while the Baby Cheetahs have impressed early with a 2–0 mark. Photo caption: One of the highlights from SCSC Baby Warriors and BC Baby Cheetahs’ 15-under game last Sunday at the UV Main Campus gymnasium. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

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