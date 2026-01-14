The Ayala Central Bloc, Bloc Pawrade brings together pet lovers for a unique Sinulog experience

Calling all stylish and fun furparents! Ayala Malls Central Bloc is set to host an adorable and festive celebration as The Bloc Pawrade brings together pet lovers and their four-legged companions for a unique Sinulog experience.

Taking place on January 17 at 11AM at the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center, this charming mini runway event invites pets and their owners to participate in the seasonal festivities.

The Bloc Pawrade transforms the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center into a vibrant runway where pets dressed in their finest costumes will strut their stuff. Whether your pets are decked out in traditional festive colors, miniature crowns, or elaborate costumes, every furry friend will be given the spotlight!