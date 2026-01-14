Tepora Boxing Gym Cebu stages amateur fight card in Liloan

Tepora Boxing Gym Cebu’s amateur boxers | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing fans in northern Cebu are in for a treat as Tepora Boxing Gym Cebu stages its much-awaited amateur boxing event on January 22 in Liloan town.

The grassroots-heavy fight card will feature 12 amateur bouts organized by international boxing trainer Jerald “Jingjing” Tepora. He is the elder brother of former World Boxing Association interim world champion Jhack Tepora, who is now based in the United States as a trainer.

READ: Tepora confident Senoc, WBO youth titlist bound for world title glory

Jingjing is also the older brother of Christopher “Pingping” Tepora, chief trainer of Big Yellow Gym.

Main event, 10 others

Headlining the card is the main event clash between Aldrian Jhell Tepora and Andrew Cahucom, while the co-main event will see Jhames Lloyd Anoos take on Joaquin Migriño.

The rest of the lineup includes:

Mark Dignos versus Paulvin Salipdan,

Russell Casinto against Eldebrando Arnado,

JanJan Makapordoy versus Shazmier Capacite,

Kalvin Dalompines against Jared Herosa,

John Sunray versus Brian Cuevas,

Earl Dagatan against Carl Castro,

Kent Capangpangan against Edrian Tupas,

CJ Anoos versus Remon Lerazan,

Gian Cando against Mike Negre, and

Prince Mike Jean Jaquit against April Soronio.

The event is being bankrolled by Jhack Tepora as part of his continued support for the grassroots boxing development program of the gym. It had opened in 2021 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in Barangay Tiwasan, Catarman, Liloan, Tepora Boxing Gym Cebu was established by Jingjing Tepora and has steadily produced promising young boxers over the past few years.

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