Jan. 16 Masses offered for Binaliw tragedy victims

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy

MANILA – The Archdiocese of Cebu has ordered churches under its jurisdiction that all Masses on Friday would be offered for the victims of the Binaliw tragedy as the local government declares Jan. 16 a day of mourning.

“We ask all parishes in the Archdiocese to offer all Masses on this day for the victims of the tragedy and for the grieving families and loved ones,” Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said in a social media post Wednesday.

“May the Lord grant eternal rest to those who have died and comfort to those who mourn,” it added.

READ: Binaliw landfill accident: Cebu City declares Jan. 16 day of mourning for victims

On Tuesday, the Cebu City government declared Jan. 16 as a “Day of Mourning” due to the Jan. 8 Binaliw tragedy.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 14, authorities have confirmed the deaths of 19 individuals while more than 20 others remain missing.

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In a separate statement, the Cebu archbishop asked the faithful to continuously offer prayers for the victims of the Binaliw tragedy and their families.

“We remember especially the victims and their families —those who are grieving, those who are injured, and those who remain unaccounted for. May the Lord embrace them with comfort, strength, and protection,” Uy said.

“We also lift up in prayer the brave responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the ground, risking their own safety to save lives. May God grant them endurance, wisdom, and protection as they carry out their mission of mercy,” Uy added. (PNA)

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