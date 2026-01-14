Brake failure causes minibus accident along Sogod highway

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A public utility minibus carrying dozens of passengers figured in a road accident along the national highway in Barangay Damolog, Sogod, Cebu, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 13.

Police said the minibus reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a curved and sloping section of the road, causing it to crash into a roadside stockpile of limestone.

According to Sogod Municipal Police Station, the minibus was traveling south from Tabuelan to Sogod at 10:20 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Police said the collision damaged the vehicle and caused multiple physical injuries to the driver and passengers.

Responding personnel from the Sogod Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the police immediately assisted those involved and transported the injured to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Damolog, Sogod, for medical evaluation and treatment.

Sogod police confirmed that all the passengers were declared safe following the medical assessment.

Investigation ongoing

Initial findings point to mechanical failure as the primary cause of the crash, but police said a full investigation is ongoing to determine if the minibus had been roadworthy, as well as any other contributing factors.

Clearing operations were conducted shortly after the accident to remove the damaged vehicle and debris, allowing traffic flow along the highway to return to normal.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 14, investigators were also coordinating with the bus company that operates the minibus.

Police reiterated their call for transport operators and drivers to ensure that vehicles are properly maintained, particularly when traveling on downhill and curved roads, as the investigation into the accident continues.

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